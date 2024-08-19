ARTICLE
19 August 2024

New Episode Of Transaction Talk | Franchise Fundamentals: What Makes A Successful Franchise Investment (Podcast)

Check out the latest episode of Transaction Talk featuring Dana Hall, a seasoned franchise consultant with 20 years of experience in the industry. With a background that includes diverse roles at Panera Bread and Wendy's Company, Dana offers valuable insights for both first-time buyers and seasoned entrepreneurs. In this episode, he delves into what makes a successful franchise owner, and the role of a franchise consultant, and discusses the benefits of networking with other franchisees.

Transaction Talk is a podcast co-hosted by RIW shareholder Eric Sigmanand Jennifer Fox, the president of Transworld Boston. The podcast provides a 360-degree view of the current Boston M&A market and breaks down the deal process from a business, brokerage and legal perspective.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe to Transaction Talk here.

