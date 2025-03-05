ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Navigating The Uncharted: Kelsey Weeks' Serendipitous Journey Into Forensic Accounting (Video)

Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Kelsey Weeks and John Frehse

Kelsey Weeks, a Senior Associate at Ankura, navigated an unexpected yet fulfilling career path into forensic accounting. Although her academic background in accounting, marketing, and sports management from the University of Georgia did not point directly to this field, a fortuitous resume submission led to her current role. She has thrived in forensic accounting, a lesser-known specialty in her academic circles, working primarily with Fortune 500 and 100 companies to assess significant insurance claims.

Kelsey's journey is underscored by strong mentorship and personal growth, as she has addressed challenges like impostor syndrome and embraced opportunities for intellectual advancement. Her story, highlighted during Women in Construction Week, is a testament to the impact of mentorship and the potential of serendipitous career paths.

Listen to the full interview hosted by Ankura Senior Managing Director John Frehse.

