Food Venture Financing News – Weekly Issue No. 261

Food Venture Financing Trends

TreeHouse Foods, a manufacturer of private label food products, will be acquired by Investindustrial for $2.9 billion.

Ume Tea, a bubble tea chain, raised $10 million in its Series A fundraising.

Caulipower, which makes cauliflower-crust pizzas, is being acquired by the private equity firm Paine Schwartz Partners.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is LvlUp Ventures.

LvlUp Ventures is a California-based venture capital firm with a global footprint that supports early-stage companies and founders. It blends capital with operational support, offering startups access to accelerators, retail-enablement tools, commerce infrastructure, and hands-on advisory resources to help emerging brands scale.

LvlUp Ventures operates several consumer-focused investment vehicles, including its CPG Fund created in partnership with SHOPLINE, and its CPG Accel Fund, a $250 million non-dilutive growth capital vehicle designed for U.S. and Canadian consumer-product companies.

LvlUp Ventures has supported more than 100 companies across its platform. Examples include:

Sip Herbals Natics Otherwise Brewing Oasis Energy Drink



Links to Relevant Content and Events

ARTICLES

UPCOMING EVENTS

Naturally Colorado

Women in CPG: The Power of Resiliency

Monday, November 17 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. MT

Location: New Hope Network, 1710 29th St #2044, 80301, Boulder, CO

Resiliency isn't just about bouncing back—it's about rising stronger, together. Join Naturally Colorado for an evening of connection and inspiration as we explore how women in CPG build resilience in business and in life, featuring Karen Hertz, founder of Holidaily Brewing Company.

Expect:

Networking with women leaders, founders, and emerging CPG professionals

A keynote with Karen Hertz, a Colorado CPG pioneer who embodies resilience and purpose

Structured networking with prompts on navigating challenges and sharing support

Craft beer donated by Holidaily Brewing, plus other non-alcoholic beverage options

Nourishing, plant-forward bites from Just BE Kitchen

Consciously crafted plant powered holistic hydration from RINGA

A vibrant gathering at the New Hope Network headquarters

Register

Naturally Network

WiCPG Summit Day 2: Taking the Lead, Capital & Governance

Tuesday, November 18 | 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Virtual Event

Naturally Network is back with its annual nationwide summit designed to support, connect, and empower women and non-binary professionals in the CPG industry. This year we are spreading the sessions throughout November and December to give more opportunities for people to join us. The series will take place every other Tuesday from November 4-December 2, 2025.

This virtual series was crafted for current and future entrepreneurs and supporters, with a strong emphasis on networking and community building. Attendees will have the opportunity to foster meaningful connections, share diverse and inclusive stories, and leave with actionable takeaways. With a purposeful focus on uplifting diverse-owned businesses, this summit aims to strengthen and enrich the CPG ecosystem for all.

Register

Naturally New York

Friendsgiving Social

Wednesday, November 19 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Talea Beer Co., 160 West 32nd Street, New York, NY

Join Naturally New York for a Friendsgiving Celebration!

Enjoy an evening of community, connection, and gratitude with complimentary food, beer, cocktails, mocktails, & more.

Register

Naturally Seattle

Grocery Gals: A Night at Frankie and Jo's

Wednesday, November 19 | 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. PT

Location: Frankie & Jo's, 1411 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA

Join Naturally Seattle for an intimate evening with women leaders in the natural goods CPG community at Frankie & Jo's scoop shop.

You'll be joined by Kari Brunson Wright, CEO of Frankie & Jo's, for a gathering designed to foster genuine connections among women building brands in our industry.

Come share insights, gain inspiration, and build community over plant-based ice cream. Space is limited to keep the atmosphere intimate and the conversation flowing.

Register

Naturally Austin

Women in CPG

Thursday, November 20 | 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Rosy's Grocer, 1500 Spyglass Drive, Austin, TX

We're shining a spotlight on the incredible women driving innovation in CPG. Hear inspiring stories, gain insights into how female founders are shaping the industry, and connect with a powerful community of entrepreneurs.

What to expect:

Engaging conversations about how women are making an impact in CPG

Networking with Austin's female founders & entrepreneurs

Tastings from local, women-owned brands

Register