Lupin Announces Licensing Deal With Sandoz For Ranibizumab Biosimilar

On August 12, 2025, Lupin Limited ("Lupin") announced that it has partnered with Sandoz Group AG ("Sandoz") to market and commercialize Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab across multiple regions. Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy (PDR), and Choroidal Neovascularization (CNV).

Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will oversee commercialization of the product across the European Union (excluding Germany), Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia. Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the product and for regulatory filings. Sandoz will hold exclusive marketing rights in most of the designated markets. Pursuant to a separate agreement, Sandoz will also acquire sole rights for commercialization in Canada, while Lupin will manage its manufacture and regulatory filings. According to Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging markets for Lupin, "[t]his partnership underscores our shared vision to expand global access to cutting-edge biologic therapies and improve outcomes for underserved patients."

