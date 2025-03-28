FDA Announces Online Tool To Access Consolidated Contaminant List In Food

The day before the Senate confirmed this week's new FDA Chair, Dr. Marty Makary, the Agency released a searchable, online tool of a consolidated list of contaminant levels (e.g., tolerances, action levels, and guidance levels) used to evaluate potential health risks of contaminants in food.

The Chemical Contaminants Transparency Tool, or CCT Tool, is part of the Administration's commitment to providing more transparency around the American food system for humans as part of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative. Certain contaminant levels are not included in this transparency tool - allowable levels listed in quality standards for bottled water and marine biotoxin safety levels.

While ideally, all foods would be free from contaminants, the growing, processing, and distribution processes can introduce contaminants into a food supply that has been repeatedly determined overall to be safe for the public.

"Contaminant levels listed in the transparency tool include tolerances, action levels, guidance levels, derived intervention levels, recommended maximum levels, and advisory levels." www.hfpappexternal.fda.gov/...

