ACI's 12th Annual Legal, Regulatory, And Compliance Forum On Cosmetics & Personal Care

The American Conference Institute's 12th Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Cosmetics & Personal Care is scheduled to take place from March 27-28, 2025, at the New York City Bar Association, New York, NY. The conference is the premier event on cosmetics and personal care products, where industry leaders will provide essential updates on compliance with Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), state legislative reforms, and new FTC advertising guidelines.

This event provides a comprehensive guide to the latest developments affecting articles intended for cleansing, beautifying, promoting attractiveness, or altering the appearance. Key highlights for 2025 include:

Navigating MoCRA's New Requirements and FDA Enforcement Actions

Addressing ESG Risks and Environmental Marketing Claims in the Beauty Industry

Comprehending the Impact of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and Recyclability Regulations on Manufacturing and Packaging

Tackling Contaminants: Benzene, PFAS, and Asbestos Safety Concerns

Managing Influencer Marketing and FTC Compliance in Advertising

Exploring Global Market Entry: Regulatory Challenges in China and Latin America

Safeguarding Data Privacy and Trade Secrets in the evolving AI-driven landscape

Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C.'s John Claud will speak at a session titled "Beauty in Developing World Markets: Contrasting Opportunities and Challenges in the Latin American and Chinese Cosmetics Markets," where he will explore two areas of global focus for the cosmetics industry: Latin America and China.

