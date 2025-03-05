ACI's 3rd Annual Forum On Advanced Therapeutics

The American Conference Institute's 3rd Annual Forum on Advanced Therapeutics is scheduled to take place from March 19-20, 2025, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston, MA. The conference will bring together industry leaders to explore evolving market trends, regulatory frameworks, and intellectual property strategies shaping the future of advanced therapeutics. From funding innovations and AI in drug discovery to navigating legal and compliance challenges, this conference will provide you with the opportunity to gain the insights you need to drive scientific advancements to global market success.

This collaborative endeavor drives forward the most groundbreaking developments in advanced therapeutics, marrying scientific discovery with strategic business and legal acumen for global impact. Attend to engage with leading industry thought leaders and legal pioneers who will illuminate the path from groundbreaking research to global market success.

Conference co-chairs include Derek Johnson (Managing Director and General Counsel, Portal Innovations) and Lulu Wang (Head of IP, Orna Therapeutics). Hyman, Phelps & McNamara, P.C.'s Charles Raver will speak during a panel discussion, titled "Preparing to Launch Preparing to Launch: Designing Your Commercialization Blueprint for Advanced Therapies and Companion Diagnostics," where the panelists will provide actionable insights into creating a streamlined pre-commercialization plan that aligns regulatory compliance with commercial objectives.

