15 August 2024

California's Bid To Ban Selling Anti-agers To Teens Fell Through, But Set A Precedent

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a person over 40 must be in want of a face cream.
United States California Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
It is a truth universally acknowledged that a person over 40 must be in want of a face cream. Or a serum. Or anything, so long as it promises to reduce the appearance of ageing.

I should know. I've tried most of them. In addition to my day job as a lawyer, dealing with litigation risk and regulatory issues affecting businesses in the cosmetics and personal care industries, I am a woman who has just turned 40.

My social media is a 24/7 loop of miracle products, promising a better version of me. One who is, invariably, 20 years younger.

But as consumers 30 years younger report spending more on cosmetics, skin care and fragrance in 2023, dermatologists are increasingly reporting younger teenagers with skin conditions as a result of anti-ageing product use.

These conditions include contact dermatitis, dryness and rashes, as well as increased sensitivity to sunburn and sun damage.

Dermatologists are also reporting teenagers seeking unrealistic 'glass skin', or ideas about skin care based on social media misinformation.

