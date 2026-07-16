Secretary Bessent Signals Continued Emphasis On Sanctions, Financial Integrity And Economic Statecraft In Recent Speech

On June 23, 2026, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent delivered remarks at The Economic Club of New York's America 250 Gala Dinner outlining what he described as the Trump administration's approach to "economic statecraft," which he defined as the use of American economic power in support of national security and broader strategic objectives. While the speech did not announce new sanctions programs, trade measures or regulatory requirements, it provides valuable insight into the policy principles likely to shape Treasury's approach to sanctions, illicit finance, trade, investment and financial regulation in the years ahead, as we detail further below.

According to Bessent, at a high level, the administration's economic strategy is grounded in five core principles: strengthening domestic economic capacity, promoting reciprocity in economic relationships, maintaining U.S. leadership in emerging technologies and financial systems, leveraging the United States' position within the global financial system, and ensuring economic policy serves the interests of American workers and businesses.

General theme of economic security and reciprocity

A central theme of the speech was the view that economic security and national security are closely connected. Bessent argued that the United States must reduce vulnerabilities associated with concentrated supply chains and foreign chokepoints for strategically important goods and technologies. He identified sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals as areas of particular importance to U.S. economic and national security.

The speech also emphasized the concept of reciprocity in international economic relationships. According to Bessent, access to the U.S. market and participation in the U.S.-led financial system should be accompanied by fair treatment of American companies abroad. The remarks notably criticized practices including discriminatory taxation, forced technology transfers, localization requirements and industrial policies that disadvantage U.S. firms. Bessent further stated that the United States possesses a range of tools to respond to practices that undermine what the administration views as fair and reciprocal economic relations.

Bessent also notably stated that countries should not be permitted to participate in the dollar-based financial system while serving as conduits for sanctions evasion, illicit finance or the transfer of strategically sensitive technologies and resources.

Financial leadership, sanctions and illicit finance

From a U.S. sanctions perspective, a key portion of the speech was Bessent's discussion of the role of the U.S. financial system in advancing national objectives. The secretary emphasized that the dollar's position in the global economy provides the United States with significant advantages, including enhanced sanctions capabilities, deeper capital markets and influence across the global financial system.

Additionally, Bessent stated that Treasury, most notably through the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (OFAC), has a responsibility to protect the integrity of the financial system from sanctions evasion, terrorist financing, proliferation financing, cybercrime, narcotics trafficking and corruption. He further emphasized that sanctions should be "targeted, enforceable, and connected to strategy" and should be paired with diplomacy, compliance, intelligence and coordination with international partners.

We note that the speech did not announce specific sanctions initiatives, but the remarks suggest a continued emphasis on sanctions enforcement and Treasury's broader efforts to identify and disrupt illicit finance networks that threaten the integrity of the U.S. financial system. The speech also generally reflects the administration's view that sanctions and other economic tools should operate as part of a broader national security framework.

Key implications

While Bessent's remarks were principally a policy speech rather than a regulatory announcement, they provide a useful indication of Treasury's priorities under the Trump administration. Specifically, the speech suggests a continued emphasis on combating sanctions evasion and other forms of illicit finance, protecting the integrity of the U.S. financial system, aligning sanctions and other economic tools with broader national security objectives, promoting the reciprocal treatment of U.S. businesses in foreign markets and strengthening supply chain resilience by reducing strategic dependencies.

The secretary also highlighted emerging financial technologies, including digital assets, stablecoins, tokenization and new payment systems. According to the speech, the United States should support innovation in these areas while ensuring that new technologies meet standards relating to transparency, security, consumer protection and law enforcement access.

For companies operating internationally, the remarks generally serve as a reminder that sanctions compliance, financial crime controls, trade policy and supply chain considerations are likely to remain closely intertwined with broader U.S. economic and national security priorities. We are happy to discuss any of the themes outlined above in further detail and have previously reported on a number of OFAC actions affecting several of the sectors identified by Bessent as strategically important to the United States.