Orders automatic, across-the-board spending cuts to non-exempt direct spending programs for fiscal year 2027, as required by law, with reductions applied uniformly based on calculations issued by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)...

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Article Insights

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular: within Wealth Management and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Orders automatic, across-the-board spending cuts to non-exempt direct spending programs for fiscal year 2027, as required by law, with reductions applied uniformly based on calculations issued by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to enforce federal budget targets under the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act (P.L. 99-177).

The sequestration takes effect on October 1, 2026, at the start of fiscal year 2027, with spending reductions implemented in accordance with OMB's April 3, 2026 Presidential Budget Request and applied throughout the fiscal year.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.