Digital Assets Download: Springtime for Digital Assets. In the latest edition of Digital Assets Download, we showcase a truly global perspective on digital assets. In the United States...

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Digital Assets Download: Springtime for Digital Assets. In the latest edition of Digital Assets Download, we showcase a truly global perspective on digital assets. In the United States, the GENIUS Act moves closer to implementation regulations, while the European Union and United Kingdom provide important oversight guidelines for critical ICT third‑party providers that underpin digital‑asset and financial‑market infrastructure.

For the Uninitiated: Digital Assets Download is a curated mix of insights and headlines that provide a Layer 3 Legal Perspective™ on the digital‑assets multiverse—created by Mayer Brown’s global Digital Assets, Blockchain & Cryptocurrency group. We also invite readers to explore our new Stablecoins & Tokenization Resource Center, designed to help navigate the rapidly expanding tokenization landscape.

The Lead Block

Perspectives and insights from Mayer Brown lawyers and other thought leaders that touch on digital assets, decentralized finance, cryptocurrencies and related fields.

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