Crypto Meets Matrimony: New York Updates Divorce Financial Forms To Catch Up With The Digital Economy

This article examines New York’s recent update to divorce financial disclosure forms, now requiring the disclosure of digital assets such as cryptocurrency and NFTs.

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This article examines New York’s recent update to divorce financial disclosure forms, now requiring the disclosure of digital assets such as cryptocurrency and NFTs. The changes aim to improve transparency, reduce hidden assets, and better reflect modern wealth in divorce proceedings. It highlights the legal challenges of valuing and discovering digital assets and emphasizes the importance for clients and attorneys to understand and properly disclose these assets.

If you’ve been following developments in family law, you’ve probably noticed something: marital assets aren’t just cash in a bank account anymore. From Bitcoin wallets to NFTs and decentralized finance accounts, digital assets have become mainstream financial tools—and for better or worse, they’re showing up in divorce proceedings with increasing frequency.

In response, New York State has updated its primary financial disclosure forms for divorce to explicitly include cryptocurrency and other digital assets. This isn’t just a bureaucratic tweak—it reflects timely shifts in how courts approach transparency, fairness, and the realities of wealth in our generation.

Traditionally, when spouses file for divorce in New York, they are required to exchange financial disclosure forms—especially a sworn Statement of Net Worth—so that all expenses, assets, debts, income, and obligations are on the table. These disclosures form the backbone of equitable distribution, spousal support, child support and child support add-on determinations.

But until recently, these forms were built for a pre-crypto world—listing bank accounts, stocks, and real estate, but not offering explicit fields for digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or NFTs. That left a gray area: crypto could be buried under “other assets” or overlooked altogether.

The revised forms, effective in late 2025 and early 2026, now include digital assets as part of required disclosures. This means:

Parties must list cryptocurrency holdings separately, not just lump them into a generic “other assets” line item.

Attorneys and litigants can no longer mark these fields “N/A” if they know digital assets exist—the expectation is full transparency.

Digital wallets, exchanges, account identifiers, and even custody details (who controls the private keys) may need to be disclosed, similar to how a bank account would be listed.

In other words: crypto now has a seat at the financial disclosure table, and courts are treating it seriously as an asset to be distributed—rather than as an afterthought.

Crypto is notoriously highly valuable, volatile, and historically easy to hide or undercount. This update takes the following factors into account:

1. Crypto Is Becoming Financially Significant

Even outside of technology circles, cryptocurrency has become a major store of value. For many couples, crypto may represent tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars—sometimes more. Without clear disclosure requirements, these assets could be omitted intentionally or unintentionally, skewing the fairness of asset division.

It’s now generally accepted in New York that cryptocurrency is treated as property under equitable distribution rules. This means it can be marital or separate property depending on when it was acquired and how it was used.

2. Crypto Used to Fall into Loopholes or “Hidden Asset” Zones

One of the biggest challenges in modern divorces involving digital assets has been hidden or undisclosed crypto holdings. Because cryptocurrency can be transferred across wallets, exchanges, even jurisdictions without the paper trail typical of banking transactions, some parties have—intentionally or not—kept these assets off the books.

Lawyers and forensic experts report that spouses sometimes break up large crypto holdings into multiple wallets, store them offline, or move them to self-custodial setups where discovery is more difficult.

That makes the update to financial disclosure forms a big deal. It reduces ambiguity, signals to litigants that crypto is not optional to disclose, and gives courts clearer authority to demand transparency.

3. It Aligns Disclosure with Court Expectations and Legal Realities

Even before the forms were updated, New York courts required full financial disclosure in divorce actions. Case law emphasizes that a party is entitled to “full financial disclosure spanning the entire marriage” to delineate marital property and prepare for equitable distribution.

The updated forms simply match the language of practice with the realities of modern property. Instead of telling someone to disclose “all assets,” then leaving out significant categories, the forms now offer dedicated space and prompts for digital assets. This reduces guesswork and enforcement challenges.

What Counts as a Digital Asset?

Updated forms don’t just mean “Bitcoin”—they encapsulate a wide array of digital wealth. Depending on how New York’s courts choose to interpret the language and what litigants disclose, digital assets could include:

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies stored on exchanges or in hardware wallets

NFTs or unique digital tokens with market value

Digital income streams tied to blockchain assets or token compensation

Even blockchain-linked revenue sources or decentralized finance holdings

This mirrors a broader understanding that digital assets are just another form of property—they may be volatile, intangible, or technically complex, but they still have financial value that must be accounted for.

Valuation Challenges: More Than Just Listing a Number

Listing crypto on a form is one thing; valuing it fairly is another. Cryptocurrency prices can swing dramatically in short periods. Imagine: One spouse bought Bitcoin for $50,000 during the marriage, or by the time the divorce is finalized, the value has doubled (or halved).

Which number matters? Courts have been grappling with valuation dates: whether assets are valued at separation, at filing, at trial, or using some other fair benchmark. Sometimes courts may average a price over time to smooth out volatility.

This makes the updated form only the first step—attorneys and financial experts may still need to argue for appropriate valuation dates, fair market valuation methods and whether an asset should be divided directly as crypto or liquidated into cash. In complex cases, this often means retaining forensic accountants or crypto valuation specialists—a trend that is likely to grow.

Hidden Assets, Discovery, and Compliance

One of the most practical impacts of the update isn’t just listing assets—it’s about enforcement and discovery. Because crypto can be transferred quickly and without traditional banking intermediaries, courts and lawyers often need to use forensic subpoenas to crypto exchanges, blockchain analysis to trace wallet transactions, preservation orders to freeze assets once identified. In some counties, courts sometimes require more aggressive discovery tools and expert testimony to uncover hidden assets.

With explicit disclosure requirements on the divorce forms, opposing lawyers have a clearer basis to request detailed financial information and challenge incomplete disclosures.

What This Means For People Going Through Divorce

If you’re heading into a divorce in New York—or even thinking about it—the updated forms offer some practical takeaways:

1. Don’t Assume Crypto Is Optional to Disclose

Even if you don’t hold much crypto today, the forms now clearly require disclosure. If you acquired crypto—or even know of wallets or blockchain assets—make sure they are included. It’s better to be transparent than face sanctions or unhappy surprises later.

2. Talk to an Attorney Who Understands Digital Assets

Traditional family law experience is helpful, but digital asset expertise is increasingly important. An attorney who understands blockchain, wallets, and digital valuation can make a meaningful difference in how your case is presented and negotiated.

3. Keep Recordkeeping Simple and Complete

When crypto is involved, documentation is everything: save screenshots of wallets and balances; keep records of acquisition dates and costs; document transactions between wallets; and retain correspondence with exchanges. Good documentation saves time and protects your financial interests.

4. If You Suspect Hidden Crypto, Act Early

With crypto’s technical complexity, delayed discovery can mean lost opportunities. Early forensic investigation or blockchain tracking can help uncover assets before they’re transferred or hidden.

Final Thoughts: A Legal System Catching Up with Modern Wealth

The update to New York’s divorce financial disclosure forms is more than a paperwork change — it’s an acknowledgment that assets today look different than they did a decade ago. A house, a retirement account, and a bank account are no longer the only assets worth tracking; digital assets are now firmly part of the financial landscape, and the law is adapting accordingly.

For divorcing couples, this means greater clarity and a fairer process when dividing all assets, not just the old-school ones. For attorneys and courts, it means developing new expertise and tools to handle blockchain-related complexities. In a world where wealth can be stored in a digital wallet as easily as in a safety deposit box, New York’s updated forms are a step toward fairness, transparency, and legal relevance in the age of crypto.

Reprinted with permission from the March 18, 2026 edition of the “The New York Law Journal” © 2026 ALM Global Properties, LLC. All rights reserved.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.