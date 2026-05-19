Bringing Credit Risk Analysis To Stablecoins And Tokenized Assets (Video)

Dechert's Leading on Crypto host Neel Maitra sat down with Moody's Ratings' Global Head of Digital Economy, Fabian Astic, to explore how tokenization could unlock more than US$250 trillion in trapped capital and reshape global financial markets.

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Dechert's Leading on Crypto host Neel Maitra sat down with Moody's Ratings' Global Head of Digital Economy, Fabian Astic, to explore how tokenization could unlock more than US$250 trillion in trapped capital and reshape global financial markets. From Moody's Ratings' groundbreaking Token Integration Engine (TIE) to the world's first-of-its-kind stablecoin credit rating methodology, the conversation spans the full digital finance landscape – including why USD denominated stablecoins are reinforcing dollar dominance.

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