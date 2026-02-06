Asset-backed finance (ABF) has been heralded as the next frontier for private credit in Europe, in the wake of bank retrenchment and evolving regulatory capital considerations. Already a well-established segment in the US, ABF has become a focus for global credit investors looking for private credit deployment opportunities in Europe outside of traditional direct lending, with attractive potential yields, offering diversification within portfolios, and downside protections. As a result, an increasing number of private fund sponsors are looking to create dedicated pools of capital to pursue ABF strategies in Europe.

James Oussedik, John Goldfinch and Jon Burke provide a nuanced overview of this dynamic and exciting space.

Download - ABF: The New Frontier for Private Credit in Europe (pdf)

ABF: The New Frontier For Private Credit In Europe

