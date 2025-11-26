Today's Podcast Episode: Fair Lending Developments Under Trump 2.0 – Part 2

Today's episode marks the second of a two-part series, with Part One having been released on November 13th. In this installment, we continue our conversation on the many changes in fair lending policy and enforcement under the second Trump administration.

The discussion is moderated by Alan Kaplinsky, Senior Counsel, founder and former chair for 25 years of Ballard Spahr's Consumer Financial Services Group, and features these distinguished experts in the field:

Bradley Blower, Founder of Inclusive Partners LLC. John Culhane, Jr., Senior Partner and charter member of Ballard Spahr's fair lending team. Richard Andreano, Jr., Practice Group Leader for Ballard Spahr's Mortgage Banking Group and the head of Ballard Spahr's fair lending team.

In this week's episode our expert panel unpacks the fast-changing landscape of fair lending in consumer finance. With candid discussion from leading attorneys and industry insiders, we cover how federal policy swings, especially between recent administrations, have left lenders and businesses searching for direction on compliance, risk management, and best practices.

Hear insights on the evolving standards for disparate impact claims, the high stakes of Supreme Court challenges, and how regulatory shifts are changing the rules of the road for everyone. Learn why the future of lending is increasingly tied to artificial intelligence, what it means for fairness and oversight, and why receiving clear guidance is more vital than ever.

Our hosts tackle the challenges posed by executive orders on 'de-banking' and fair access, ongoing delays and debates surrounding the small business lending data rule, and the persistent struggle to address appraisal bias. Find out how states are stepping up where federal agencies may leave gaps and get practical advice for keeping your compliance management systems strong in uncertain times, particularly in view of how a future Presidential Administration may seek to reverse Trump Administration initiatives.

