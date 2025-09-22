ARTICLE
22 September 2025

Kentucky Federal Court Upholds Federal Reserve's Debit-Card Fee Cap

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On September 12, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky upheld the Federal Reserve Board's Regulation II cap on debit-card interchange fees, rejecting a merchant's Administrative...
United States Kentucky Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 12, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky upheld the Federal Reserve Board's Regulation II cap on debit-card interchange fees, rejecting a merchant's Administrative Procedure Act challenge. The court concluded the rule is neither "contrary to law" nor "arbitrary and capricious," interpreting the Dodd-Frank Act's Durbin Amendment under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act to permit consideration of certain transaction-related costs when setting the cap.

The court explained that while the statute requires the Board to separate costs that must be included from those that must not, it does not prohibit consideration of other transaction-specific costs. Judge Van Tatenhove held that Regulation II permissibly accounted for items such as fixed authorization expenses, fraud losses, monitoring systems, and network processing fees, and that adopting a uniform standard was reasonable given the scale of debit-card transactions.

Putting It Into Practice: The Kentucky ruling comes shortly after a North Dakota federal court reached the opposite conclusion and vacated Regulation II, though that order is stayed pending appeal (previously discussed here). With courts now split, the regulatory environment is increasingly unsettled. Merchants and processors should evaluate how fee structures and contractual terms might be affected if appellate courts modify or invalidate the rule.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More