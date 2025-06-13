The Cloakroom With Peter Roskam: 36th Annual Legislative Seminar – Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-IL (Podcast)

self

Former Congressman Peter Roskam, who leads BakerHostetler's Federal Policy team, provides listeners with a front-row seat to the most important policy and political debates in Congress. In this episode of "The Cloakroom with Peter Roskam," Peter is joined at the 36th Annual Legislative Seminar in Washington, D.C., by his BakerHostetler colleague, former Congressman Heath Shuler and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois. Krishnamoorthi is in his fourth term representing parts of Chicago and its northwestern suburbs. He is the top Democrat on the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, the first South Asian American in history to lead a congressional committee. Krishnamoorthi is also a senior member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, including as ranking member of the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services. This month, Krishnamoorthi announced his 2026 candidacy for the open Illinois Senate seat to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin.

