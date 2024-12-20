ARTICLE
20 December 2024

Financial Services Industry Insights: Washington Weekly Series

K&L Gates LLP

Our firm is excited to launch the Washington Weekly series, offering 30-minute briefings on the latest developments from Washington that are set to impact the financial services sector.
United States Finance and Banking
Our firm is excited to launch the Washington Weekly series, offering 30-minute briefings on the latest developments from Washington that are set to impact the financial services sector. These updates will provide real-time insights into the implications of President-elect Trump's transition team selections and expectations for the incoming 2025 Congress.

Leveraging our global policy and regulatory bench, these discussions will provide a behind-the-scenes look at key conversations in Washington, D.C.

Session 1 - Asset Management Regulation

  • Speakers: Rich Kerr and Dan Crowley

View Recording>>

