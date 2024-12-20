Financial Services Industry Insights: Washington Weekly Series

Our firm is excited to launch the Washington Weekly series, offering 30-minute briefings on the latest developments from Washington that are set to impact the financial services sector.

Our firm is excited to launch the Washington Weekly series, offering 30-minute briefings on the latest developments from Washington that are set to impact the financial services sector. These updates will provide real-time insights into the implications of President-elect Trump's transition team selections and expectations for the incoming 2025 Congress.

Leveraging our global policy and regulatory bench, these discussions will provide a behind-the-scenes look at key conversations in Washington, D.C.

Session 1 - Asset Management Regulation

Speakers: Rich Kerr and Dan Crowley

View Recording>>

