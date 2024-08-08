Side-by-Side Comparison Of State Private Trust Company Laws Shows Key Advantages By Location

There are numerous laws and regulatory issues to take into account when considering a state in which to form a Private Trust Company (PTC), including requirements around annual reporting, residency of personnel and capital requirements. This report provides a side-by-side comparison of state PTC laws across eight key states, including Ohio, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota and Wyoming.

