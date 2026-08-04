Walking The Line: Navigating AKS Risk In Pharmaceutical Speaker Programs And Patient Support

Speaker programs and patient support programs (PSPs) offered by pharmaceutical manufacturers remain under intense government scrutiny. This brief summarizes the current enforcement climate, relevant Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) advisory opinions, and practical guidance for compliance teams navigating this evolving landscape.

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Speaker programs and patient support programs (PSPs) offered by pharmaceutical manufacturers remain under intense government scrutiny. This brief summarizes the current enforcement climate, relevant Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) advisory opinions, and practical guidance for compliance teams navigating this evolving landscape. The federal Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) remains the primary tool for regulating PSPs and speaker programs. Under the AKS, it is illegal to knowingly and willfully offer, pay, solicit, or receive remuneration to induce or reward referrals of items or services reimbursable by federal healthcare programs. False Claims Act liability attaches when AKS violations taint claims submitted to federal programs.

The Enforcement Climate

Healthcare enforcement is at a historic high. Key indicators include:

$6.8 billion in total recoveries under the False Claims Act (FY 2025).

Department of Justice Fraud Section reported $15 billion in alleged losses and 194 individuals charged.

Launch of the Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center alongside the 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown — signaling a shift toward technology-driven, multi-agency enforcement.

Of the $6.8 billion in FCA recoveries in the last fiscal year, an estimated $2.4 billion — approximately 35% — came from pharmaceutical manufacturer settlements and judgments. The launch of the Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center signals a shift toward proactive, data-driven enforcement rather than reliance on whistleblower-initiated investigations. State-level activity is escalating as well, with state Medicaid agencies, including Texas, which recently pursued multiple manufacturers regarding drug and hub support programs, demonstrating aggressive enforcement postures. The DOJ has made clear that pharmaceutical manufacturers remain a top FCA enforcement priority, as evidenced by the re-launch of the DOJ-FCA Working Group and the agency’s public pronouncements accompanying its annual FCA statistics. These trends underscore the need for rigorous compliance infrastructure and proactive risk assessment across all speaker programs and patient support activities.

The Speaker Program Risk Spectrum

The analytical framework below is derived from lessons learned in recent DOJ and HHS-OIG enforcement actions targeting pharmaceutical speaker programs. Recent FCA settlements provide practical guidance for identifying the structural and operational characteristics that regulators view as indicators of AKS risk. By addressing the following factors, manufacturers can mitigate enforcement exposure while preserving the legitimate educational value of their speaker engagements.

Speaker Program Analytical Framework

When designing speaker programs, consider the following factors:

Whether the programs deliver genuine educational value. When coinciding with new product launches, new indications, material label changes, or emerging clinical data, speaker programs may provide important educational value to HCPs. In its November 2020 Special Fraud Alert on Speaker Programs, HHS-OIG expressed skepticism about the educational value of such programs and identified a series of “suspect characteristics” that may be subject to government scrutiny. HHS-OIG indicated that its investigations have repeatedly revealed that HCPs receive generous compensation to speak at programs offered under circumstances not conducive to learning or to audiences with no legitimate reason to attend. Whether the meals have modest value. Programs held at high-end restaurants, entertainment venues, sports venues, or other locations not conducive to the exchange of educational information raise immediate red flags. Enforcing company entertainment spending caps, prohibiting alcohol, and selecting venues that are appropriate for professional educational presentations reduce risk. Whether attendees are appropriate. Programs where HCPs attend events on the same or substantially the same topic more than once or participate as an attendee after previously serving as a speaker on that topic undercut the educational purpose of the program. Monitor program attendance to ensure only attendees with a real educational need are present. Including speakers’ spouses, family members, and colleagues from the speakers’ own practices raises risk. Speaker honoraria must reflect fair market value for the service and must not take into account the volume or value of prescriptions the speaker has written or is expected to write. Whether the company monitors program data. Having a compliance program and not following it creates risk. Pay attention to whether marketing staff are adhering to expense caps and other corporate policies and conduct routine internal audits of program data. Manufacturers that monitor compliance data frequently can identify patterns of repeat programming and implement corrective action early.

The Patient Support Risk Spectrum

Recent enforcement actions and HHS-OIG advisory opinions offer an analytical framework for distinguishing permissible manufacturer patient support from support with higher AKS risk. The oncology and rare disease therapeutic areas present a particularly complex landscape for PSPs. Patients in these categories frequently face severe side effects from their treatments that can lead to treatment discontinuation or dose reductions. To meet this need, manufacturers may offer ancillary support programs designed to help patients manage side effects, tolerate therapy, and increase access to care. For example, a manufacturer may consider loaning cold-cap devices designed to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy to patients taking its product.

Patient Support Program Analytical Framework

When offering patient support, consider the following factors:

Whether the program mitigates a safety risk under a REMS. Where a manufacturer’s drug is subject to a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) and the patient support is designed to satisfy or facilitate compliance with REMS requirements, HHS-OIG has concluded that such arrangements present lower risk. Programs that manage identified, clinically significant safety risks are lower risk. Free genetic testing to identify whether a drug is clinically appropriate for the patient may improve patient safety and support medical necessity. Whether the remuneration is modest and proportionate. Programs offering limited support to patients (e.g., a two-week supply of free drug during a coverage gap; free eye drops to manage ocular toxicity) are lower risk than arrangements conferring substantial financial value (e.g., up to $70,000 in fertility services). Modest support that improves patient safety is lower risk. Whether the arrangement provides remuneration to the prescriber. A critical feature of approved PSPs is the absence of any economic benefit flowing to the prescribing physician. Arrangements that confer independent financial value on prescribers by subsidizing surgical or procedural costs they would otherwise incur, provide an opportunity for a prescriber to earn a fee, or relieve prescriber costs present business risk. Arrangements that provide in-kind support through free reimbursement services may create state-level AKS risk. (See, recent U.S. DOJ and Texas Attorney General press releases dated Feb 19, 2026 and June 29, 2026.) Whether the support increases federal healthcare program costs. Arrangements where no federal healthcare program is billed for any cost related to the patient support are lower risk. HHS-OIG has acknowledged in advisory opinions that increasing care utilization may not constitute an inappropriate increase in costs when the remuneration does not encourage overutilization. Whether support is offered only to high-referring prescribers. Patient support offered selectively to high-prescribing physicians may be scrutinized by HHS-OIG and DOJ. As a safeguard, ensure support is distributed based on patient need rather than prescriber volume. Whether support is offered to inform sales strategies. Offering free testing to patients to determine whether the manufacturer’s drug is clinically appropriate for the patient may be appropriate. However, using test results to identify potential patients and direct sales calls is problematic.

Key HHS-OIG Guidance on PSPs

HHS-OIG Advisory Opinions represent formal, binding guidance on the AKS and other fraud and abuse laws issued by HHS-OIG in response to specific proposed arrangements submitted by actual regulated entities. Although each opinion is limited to its particular facts, these opinions collectively provide a window into HHS-OIG’s application of the AKS to PSPs. They serve as an essential analytical tool for understanding how federal regulators perceive AKS risk across the spectrum of PSP structures and design elements. Examining these opinions reveals a discernible risk spectrum ranging from program features that HHS-OIG views as presenting sufficiently low AKS concerns to arrangements that raise substantial enforcement risk. At the lower end of this spectrum are programs that address genuine patient safety needs, provide modest and proportionate support, avoid conferring any economic benefit on prescribers, and do not increase federal healthcare program costs. At the higher end are arrangements involving substantial remuneration, financial benefits flowing to prescribers, selective distribution based on prescriber volume, or support structures that may encourage overutilization. The Advisory Opinions further illuminate the specific structural, operational, and design factors that shape HHS-OIG’s risk assessment under the AKS. These include program intent (whether the arrangement is genuinely oriented toward patient safety or functions as an inducement mechanism), beneficiary eligibility criteria (whether support is based on clinical need or tied to prescriber relationships), and the presence of safeguards (such as independence from prescribers, limitations on the value of support, and restrictions on promotional use of patient data). By analyzing these factors across the body of HHS-OIG guidance in combination with recent government enforcement actions, manufacturers can more effectively calibrate PSP design to minimize enforcement exposure while still achieving legitimate patient access and safety objectives. The following list summarizes key favorable and unfavorable HHS-OIG opinions to illustrate the practical application of these principles:

Gene Therapy Support (Favorable): HHS-OIG approved travel, lodging, and caregiver expense programs for gene therapy patients, provided support is modest, necessary, and tied to unique manufacturing and safety needs. Free Companion Diagnostics or Vaccines (Favorable): Approved free companion diagnostic testing. Free Tests (Favorable): Approved free testing for patients to determine whether the manufacturer’s drug is clinically appropriate for the patient. Free Products to Treat Side Effects (Favorable): Approved the provision of free eye drops from the manufacturer to patients to mitigate ocular toxicity side effects when using its product. Bridge Programs / Free Drug (Favorable): Manufacturer programs providing temporary free drug during insurance approval or transitions remain generally permissible, provided safeguards are met. Reimbursement Support (Unfavorable): HHS-OIG remains aggressive where manufacturers pay for services their hospital or health system customers would otherwise bear themselves. HHS-OIG has issued unfavorable opinions for manufacturers proposing to pay third-party fees for exclusion screening or electronic billing access on behalf of customers. Fertility Support (Unfavorable): HHS-OIG has issued unfavorable opinions where drug manufacturers provide substantial financial support for fertility services to patients receiving gene therapy treatment.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers must walk the line between providing meaningful support that advances patient access and safety and offering remuneration that crosses into improper inducement under the AKS. As federal and state enforcement continues to intensify, manufacturers should treat every PSP and speaker engagement as a potential enforcement target, build compliance infrastructure accordingly, and pressure-test business solutions against risk factors identified by regulators.

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