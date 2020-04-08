Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Polsinelli's FinTech and Regulation Practice hosted a webinar on how to survive an SEC investigation and enforcement action.
This webinar discussed what to do when the SEC contacts your firm, requests information from your firm, and issues subpoenas for documents and testimony.
Speakers
- Richard B. Levin, Shareholder & Chair Financial Technology & Regulatory Practice, Polsinelli
- Jason A. Nagi. Shareholder, Polsinelli
- Paul J. Roshka, Jr., Shareholder, Polsinelli
Agenda
- What Triggers an SEC Investigation
- Formal Investigations – the Order
- Subpoenas and Testimony
- The Well Process
- The Value of Cooperation
- Privilege Waivers How to Negotiate a Settlement with the SEC
- How to Manage Parallel Criminal Proceedings
The webinar will conclude with a discussion of the SEC's 2020 examination priorities. CLE credit pending.
To listen to the recorded webinar, click here.
To view the presentation materials, click here.
