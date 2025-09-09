ARTICLE
9 September 2025

The GENIUS Act

The GENIUS Act establishes the first regulatory guidelines for stablecoins in the United States, resolving conflicts between federal and state regulation of stablecoins.
The GENIUS Act establishes the first regulatory guidelines for stablecoins in the United States, resolving conflicts between federal and state regulation of stablecoins. For most crypto enthusiasts, the GENIUS Act is a long-awaited, significant development. It is anticipated that it will lead to regulatory guidelines for the rest of the crypto industry. State-chartered depository institutions issuing stablecoins will be subject to joint regulation by both federal and state regulators. States must submit an initial certification of substantial similarity to the Secretary by July 18, 2026, and annual recertifications thereafter.

