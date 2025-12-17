ARTICLE
17 December 2025

Pryor Cashman And Jeffrey Alberts Earn Premier Rankings In Chambers 2026 FinTech Guide

Pryor Cashman LLP

Contributor

Chambers and Partners 2026 FinTech guide has awarded premier rankings to Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group and partner Jeffrey Alberts.
Jeffrey Alberts
Chambers and Partners 2026 FinTech guide has awarded premier rankings to Pryor Cashman's FinTech Group and partner Jeffrey Alberts.

Chambers FinTech recognizes legal providers worldwide who specialize in areas such as payments, blockchain, cybersecurity, and data privacy.

Regarding the firm's work in this space, Chambers stated, "Pryor Cashman is highly aware of commercial matters and has a strong understanding of the blockchain industry."

Clients also praised Jeffrey Alberts for his counsel on blockchain law, saying that he "has good understanding of the industry and requirements in an industry that moves very fast and where the regulations change quickly." Another client highlighted "Jeffrey Alberts stands out for his zealous advocacy, knowledge of both the industry and the legal norms that govern it, and for exceptional management of his team."

To learn more about Pryor Cashman's 2026 Chambers FinTech rankings, use the links below.

