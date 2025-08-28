ARTICLE
Wyoming Debuts First U.S. State-Issued Stablecoin — Frontier Stable Token (FRNT)

Wyoming has officially launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), the first stablecoin in the U.S. issued by a public entity.
Gian Pastore

Wyoming has officially launched the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), the first stablecoin in the U.S. issued by a public entity. Fully backed by U.S. dollars and short-term treasury bills, with reserves legally required to exceed issuance by 2% (102% collateralization), FRNT is now live on seven major blockchains—combining government-level trust with blockchain efficiency.

Key details:

  • Fully reserved with U.S. dollars and short-term treasuries, plus a statutory 2% buffer
  • Deployed across seven blockchains (Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Optimism, Polygon) via LayerZero
  • Reserve interest will help fund Wyoming public schools
  • Tested in pilot programs, reducing contractor payment cycles from 45 days to seconds
  • Designed for domestic and international use, positioning Wyoming as a global payments innovator
  • Transparent governance: the Wyoming Stable Token Commission makes decisions in public meetings with open input

With over 45 digital asset laws since 2016, Wyoming is now moving from policy to implementation. FRNT could set a model for how governments modernize payments, settlements and public finance infrastructure.

