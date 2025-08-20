ARTICLE
20 August 2025

Key Developments From The SEC's Project Crypto: Katten's Thought Leadership

KM
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Contributor

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP logo
Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
Explore Firm Details
SEC Approves In-Kind Creation and Redemption for Crypto Exchange-Traded Products...
United States Technology
Ally Faith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

SEC Approves In-Kind Creation and Redemption for Crypto Exchange-Traded Products

8/11/25

Link: https://katten.com/sec-approves-in-kind-creation-and-redemption-for-crypto-exchange-traded-products

James Brady Discusses SEC Openness to Crypto ETP Approvals

7/10/25

Link: https://katten.com/james-brady-discusses-sec-openness-to-crypto-etp-approvals

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ally Faith
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More