OCC Confirms Banks May Provide Crypto Custody And Execution Services For Customers

On May 7, 2025, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) published Interpretive Letter 1184 (the Letter) which confirms that OCC-regulated national banks and federal savings associations may buy and sell custodied crypto assets at their customers' direction and may outsource crypto-asset activities that are otherwise permitted for banks, subject to appropriate risk management practices.1

In the Letter, the OCC notes two prior interpretive letters: Interpretive Letter 1183, which removed a requirement for national banks and federal savings associations to receive supervisory non-objection before engaging in crypto-asset custody activities (and which we wrote about here), and Interpretive Letter 1170, which established that national banks may engage in crypto-asset custody activities, either as a fiduciary or non-fiduciary.2 Interpretive Letter 1170 also stated that banks providing custody services may do so in several different manners consistent with a bank's appetite for risk, including by storing copies of customers' private keys, or by having the customer transfer the crypto-assets directly to the bank.3 Banks may also engage a sub-custodian for custody services.4

Although the Letter is primarily a restatement of prior-issued guidance, it also reflects the more permissive attitude toward crypto-asset activities that the banking agencies have adopted under the Trump administration. Steptoe's Financial Innovation and Regulation practice group has followed this trend closely, including the following actions:

The Federal Reserve Board withdrew prior guidance requiring banks to offer prior notice or receive permission before engaging in certain digital asset activities;

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) withdrew Financial Institution Letter 16-2022 requiring FDIC-supervised institutions to receive permission before engaging in certain digital asset activities;

The OCC withdrew Interpretive Letter 1179 requiring OCC-supervised institutions to receive permission before engaging in certain digital asset activities.

