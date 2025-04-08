ARTICLE
8 April 2025

MintzTech Connect: All Things Technology — April 2025

M
Mintz

Contributor

United States Technology
Daniel I. DeWolf and Samuel Effron
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Challenging times. The stock market is choppy, and uncertainty about the economy and politics is pervasive. That said, we have seen that venture capitalists with conviction are making big bets. History tells us that the biggest rewards are reaped when you invest in uncertain markets when valuations are lower. As such, companies that are well-priced and are solving pain points in a particular industry or sector are indeed getting funded by smart money.

Our current edition is focused on AI and blockchain, two sectors that remain very strong. We have three interesting articles: The State of the Funding Market for AI Companies: A 2024 -2025 Outlook, Key Considerations for the Prospective Blockchain Investor, and A New Era for Crypto Regulation & Innovation?

Our Client Spotlight is on Walkabout, a very interesting company with an app that aggregates everything on the internet locally, helping neighbors to connect in meaningful ways in person.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Daniel I. DeWolf
Daniel I. DeWolf
Photo of Samuel Effron
Samuel Effron
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
