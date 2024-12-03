WisdomTree Files S-1 For Spot XRP ETF With SEC

New York-based asset manager WisdomTree has made waves in the digital asset space with the filing of a Form S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF). This development reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to expanding its crypto-focused investment products amidst an evolving regulatory environment.

Details of the Filing

The proposed WisdomTree XRP Fund will be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., according to the SEC filing. The Bank of New York Mellon has been designated as the administrator, fund accountant, and transfer agent for the ETF.

In its S-1 filing, WisdomTree stated:

"The Trust's investment objective is to gain exposure to the price of XRP, less expenses and liabilities of the Trust's operations. In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Trust will hold XRP and will value its Shares daily."

While a ticker symbol has not yet been announced, the filing specifies that shares will be sold or redeemed in blocks of 5,000, with each block's value determined by the amount of XRP attributable to each share. This structure mirrors traditional ETF mechanics while adapting to the unique characteristics of digital assets.

Regulatory and Market Challenges

XRP's legal and regulatory landscape adds a layer of complexity to WisdomTree's filing. Ripple Labs, the developer of XRP, has been embroiled in a protracted legal dispute with the SEC since 2020, centering on whether XRP qualifies as a security under federal law. The outcome of this litigation will likely influence the SEC's decision on the WisdomTree ETF application.

XRP remains the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, following Bitcoin and Ethereum, underscoring its significant market interest despite regulatory uncertainties.

Expanding Crypto ETF Offerings

WisdomTree is not alone in seeking to broaden the scope of crypto ETFs. Bitwise Asset Management recently filed an S-1 Form for an XRP ETF on November 26, while 21Shares submitted a similar application earlier in November. Canary Capital has also pursued ETF approvals for other digital assets, including Solana, Litecoin, and HBAR. These filings illustrate a growing appetite among asset managers to diversify crypto investment products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Regulatory Path Forward

To bring the spot XRP ETF to market, WisdomTree will also need to file a 19b-4 Form to secure SEC approval for the listing and trading of the ETF on a national exchange. Both the S-1 and 19b-4 filings must receive approval before the ETF can launch.

Historically, the SEC has approached crypto ETFs with caution, especially those tied to assets other than Bitcoin. WisdomTree's filing will test the agency's evolving stance on these products, particularly in light of ongoing legal and market developments.

Implications for Market Participants

WisdomTree's filing highlights the interplay between innovation in financial products and regulatory oversight. For issuers and investors alike, this development underscores the importance of navigating complex legal and compliance frameworks when engaging with crypto-based investment vehicles. The success or failure of this application could set a precedent for future spot crypto ETFs, shaping the trajectory of digital asset integration into traditional financial markets.

