Nvidia Supreme Court Case May Not Make Big Splash

In a Law360 expert analysis, Partners Michael Bongiorno and Timothy Perla, and Counsel Sonia Sujanani, discuss the widely followed US Supreme Court case, Nvidia Corp. v. E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB, and its potential impact on motions to dismiss in securities class actions.

Originally published by Law360 on the 2nd of December, 2024.

