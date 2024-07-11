ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Ask A CFIUS Expert: Is Crypto Spying On Us? (Podcast)

Wiley Podcast · Ask a CFIUS Expert: Is Crypto Spying on Us?

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh talks with guest Nova Daly, a former U.S. national security official, to delve into the complexities of crypto regulation and international investment. They explore a groundbreaking Presidential divestment order blocking a Chinese-owned company's operation of a cryptocurrency mining facility near a strategic missile base in Wyoming. Nova and Josh discuss how the divestment, which followed a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), highlights broader concerns over potential espionage and national security risks from cryptocurrency operations.

