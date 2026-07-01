Russia/Ukraine Sanctions Update - Month Of June 2026

Major jurisdictions continue to tighten enforcement and expand sanctions targeting Russia's war economy, with significant developments including the EU's new "rolling" sanctions approach, record-breaking UK penalties for circumvention, and coordinated actions against Russia's shadow fleet. How are Western governments adapting their sanctions strategies to close loopholes and increase pressure on Russian financial networks and defense supply chains?

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I. US Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Celebrates Russia National Day : On June 12, U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, issued a statement congratulating the Russian people on Russia Day. In his statement, Secretary Rubio emphasized the U.S. “remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war.” Read more ))

: On June 12, U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, issued a statement congratulating the Russian people on Russia Day. In his statement, Secretary Rubio emphasized the U.S. “remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war.” Read more )) OFAC Extends General Licenses for Sakhalin-2 and Civil Nuclear Energy Projects : On June 11, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) issued two amended Russia-related general licenses. General License 55F, “Authorizing Certain Services Related to Sakhalin-2,” extends the authorization through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 18, 2026, for certain transactions relating to the Sakhalin-2 project, including the maritime transport of raw materials originating from the project solely for importation into Japan, certain transactions involving Gazprombank Joint Stock Company (“Gazprombank”), or any entity in which Gazprombank owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are related to the Sakhalin-2 project. General License 115D, “Authorizing Certain Transactions Related to Existing Civil Nuclear Energy Projects,” extends the authorization of certain transactions with specified entities, including Gazprombank, relating to civil nuclear energy through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 18, 2026. OFAC also amended eight Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions. Read more ))

: On June 11, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (“OFAC”) issued two amended Russia-related general licenses. General License 55F, “Authorizing Certain Services Related to Sakhalin-2,” extends the authorization through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 18, 2026, for certain transactions relating to the Sakhalin-2 project, including the maritime transport of raw materials originating from the project solely for importation into Japan, certain transactions involving Gazprombank Joint Stock Company (“Gazprombank”), or any entity in which Gazprombank owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are related to the Sakhalin-2 project. General License 115D, “Authorizing Certain Transactions Related to Existing Civil Nuclear Energy Projects,” extends the authorization of certain transactions with specified entities, including Gazprombank, relating to civil nuclear energy through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, December 18, 2026. OFAC also amended eight Russia-related Frequently Asked Questions. Read more )) OFAC Announces $1 Million Settlement with FTI Consulting, Inc.: On June 1, OFAC announced a settlement with FTI Consulting, Inc. (“FTI”) to resolve alleged violations of OFAC sanctions targeting Russia's financial sector. Specifically, OFAC alleged that between April 2019 and May 2021, FTI indirectly dealt in prohibited debt of VTB Bank OAO, a Russian state-owned bank on OFAC's Sectoral Sanctions Identification List, on six occasions. OFAC indicated that the settlement amount reflects OFAC’s determination that FTI’s conduct was non-egregious and not voluntarily self-disclosed. Read more ))

II. EU Sanctions

III. UK Sanctions

OFSI amends Lukoil General Licence INT/2025/8031092 : OFSI amended General Licence INT/2025/8031092 to remove the requirement that funds made available, either directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of Lukoil International GmbH or a Lukoil International subsidiary must be paid into a frozen account. OFSI issued FAQ 196 further explaining the amendment. Read more )) and Read more ))

: OFSI amended General Licence INT/2025/8031092 to remove the requirement that funds made available, either directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of Lukoil International GmbH or a Lukoil International subsidiary must be paid into a frozen account. OFSI issued FAQ 196 further explaining the amendment. Read more )) and Read more )) OFSI fines Sabre Global Technologies for breach of Russia Sanctions : On May 26, OFSI issued its largest ever penalty of £1,000,920 against technology firm Sabre Global Technologies ("Sabre") for breaches of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Russia Regulations"). The breaches included making funds and economic resource available to a designated Russian airline, JSC Ural Airlines, and circumvention by exploring alternative options for receiving payment from the designated airline. OFSI assessed the total breach value at £2,634,001.54 and rated the case as "most serious", with aggravating factors including Sabre not having applied for a licence, continuing to give a benefit to a designated person, high value breaches, and circumvention. The penalty is the first issued by OFSI for a circumvention offence. Read more )) and Read more ))

: On May 26, OFSI issued its largest ever penalty of £1,000,920 against technology firm Sabre Global Technologies ("Sabre") for breaches of the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "Russia Regulations"). The breaches included making funds and economic resource available to a designated Russian airline, JSC Ural Airlines, and circumvention by exploring alternative options for receiving payment from the designated airline. OFSI assessed the total breach value at £2,634,001.54 and rated the case as "most serious", with aggravating factors including Sabre not having applied for a licence, continuing to give a benefit to a designated person, high value breaches, and circumvention. The penalty is the first issued by OFSI for a circumvention offence. Read more )) and Read more )) FCDO announces 70 new sanctions designations under the Russia Regulations : On June 16, the FCDO designated 27 ships, 32 entities, and 11 individuals said to be related to the Russian oil trade and defence sector. These sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains, and finance networks used to circumvent sanctions. Read more )) and Read more ))

: On June 16, the FCDO designated 27 ships, 32 entities, and 11 individuals said to be related to the Russian oil trade and defence sector. These sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet, military procurement supply chains, and finance networks used to circumvent sanctions. Read more )) and Read more )) OFSI publishes new FAQs on UK financial sanctions and PJSC Transneft : On June 11, OFSI published eight new FAQs (188-195) clarifying how UK economic sanctions apply in relation to PJSC Transneft and associated activities. Read more ))

: On June 11, OFSI published eight new FAQs (188-195) clarifying how UK economic sanctions apply in relation to PJSC Transneft and associated activities. Read more )) OFSI adds FAQ on "date of issue" rules for transferable securities under Russia and Belarus sanctions : On June 8, OFSI published a new FAQ (FAQ 187) addressing how to determine the "date of issue" of transferable securities and money market instruments for the purposes of the Russia and Belarus sanctions regulations, including where instruments or securities issued pursuant to a mandatory corporate action (MCA) relate to securities or instruments issued prior to the dates referred to in the relevant regulations. Read more ))

: On June 8, OFSI published a new FAQ (FAQ 187) addressing how to determine the "date of issue" of transferable securities and money market instruments for the purposes of the Russia and Belarus sanctions regulations, including where instruments or securities issued pursuant to a mandatory corporate action (MCA) relate to securities or instruments issued prior to the dates referred to in the relevant regulations. Read more )) OFSI updates sanctions guidance on Huobi Global SA: On May 29, OFSI added FAQ 186 on Huobi Global SA, which was added to the UK Sanctions List on 26 May 2026. The FAQ states that OFSI considers that the HTX cryptocurrency exchange is subject to the UK’s financial sanctions due to its ownership by Huobi, meeting the condition in regulation 7(2)(a) of the Russia Regulations. Read more ))

IV. Russia/Ukraine Sanctions

Ukraine Extends the Sanction Lists : In June 2026, Ukraine extended the sanctions to 27 legal entities and 29 individuals. The sanctions cover Russian companies providing cell phone and Internet services in the occupied territories. The full list of the sanctioned persons is available at the website of the State Sanctions Register of Ukraine. Read more ))

: In June 2026, Ukraine extended the sanctions to 27 legal entities and 29 individuals. The sanctions cover Russian companies providing cell phone and Internet services in the occupied territories. The full list of the sanctioned persons is available at the website of the State Sanctions Register of Ukraine. Read more )) Supreme Court of Russia Publishes a Legal Guidance on Economic Restrictions : The published review sets out the Russian Supreme Court’s guidance on how commercial courts should apply special economic measures introduced to protect Russia’s national interests in response to actions by “unfriendly” states. The review states that transactions, payments, and legal arrangements designed to bypass government approvals or special payment procedures may be declared void as contrary to public policy and national security. The review also clarifies a number of issues regarding intellectual property disputes, investment disputes, licensing and other issues. Read more ))

: The published review sets out the Russian Supreme Court’s guidance on how commercial courts should apply special economic measures introduced to protect Russia’s national interests in response to actions by “unfriendly” states. The review states that transactions, payments, and legal arrangements designed to bypass government approvals or special payment procedures may be declared void as contrary to public policy and national security. The review also clarifies a number of issues regarding intellectual property disputes, investment disputes, licensing and other issues. Read more )) Euroclear Challenges RUB 26.8 Billion Judgment in Sberbank Dispute Before the Russian Commercial Court : Belgium-based Euroclear has filed a cassation appeal against a Russian court decision ordering it to pay approximately RUB 26.8 billion to Sberbank in a dispute related to assets frozen under international sanctions. The case is part of a broader wave of litigation by Russian financial institutions and investors seeking compensation from European depositories, including Euroclear and Clearstream, for losses linked to blocked securities and assets. The appeal will be heard by the Moscow District Arbitration Court on 5 August, amid growing legal claims against Euroclear, including major actions by the Central Bank of Russia concerning frozen reserves. Read more ))

: Belgium-based Euroclear has filed a cassation appeal against a Russian court decision ordering it to pay approximately RUB 26.8 billion to Sberbank in a dispute related to assets frozen under international sanctions. The case is part of a broader wave of litigation by Russian financial institutions and investors seeking compensation from European depositories, including Euroclear and Clearstream, for losses linked to blocked securities and assets. The appeal will be heard by the Moscow District Arbitration Court on 5 August, amid growing legal claims against Euroclear, including major actions by the Central Bank of Russia concerning frozen reserves. Read more )) Russia Approves Sale of 10% Stake in Arctic LNG 2 from TotalEnergies: Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized Russian company NordLine to acquire the 10% stake in Arctic LNG 2 currently held by TotalEnergies, under Russia’s special economic measures governing transactions involving investors from “unfriendly” jurisdictions. Arctic LNG 2, led by NOVATEK, is a major Arctic liquefied natural gas project designed to produce up to 19.8 million tonnes of LNG annually through three production trains. If completed, the transaction will replace TotalEnergies’ participation with NordLine while leaving the project’s other shareholders, including Chinese and Japanese partners, unchanged. Read more ))

V. Other Notable Developments

Canada Announces Additional Sanctions Against Russia: On June 12, Canada announced the imposition of additional sanctions on seven individuals and thirty-four entities, including those determined to be Russian senior leadership and related entities supporting the Russian defense-industrial base and revenue-generating strategic sectors, particularly energy, nuclear services, and financial enablers, including cryptocurrency. Canada also added sanctions on 121 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet. Read more ))

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.