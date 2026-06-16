US Supreme Court Expands Helms‑Burton Liability For Cuba‑Related Sanctions Exposure

The decision materially expands the scope of potential exposure for companies engaging in Cuba‑related business and reinforces a sanctions‑adjacent concept of “tainted” property that underpins U.S. Cuba policy. We explore this topic in further detail below.

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Overview

On May 21, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant decision in Havana Docks Corp v Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, adopting a broad interpretation of liability under Title III of the Helms‑Burton Act. The Court held that liability may arise where a defendant uses property confiscated by the Cuban government, even where the claimant’s underlying legal interest in that property would have expired prior to the relevant conduct.

The decision materially expands the scope of potential exposure for companies engaging in Cuba‑related business and reinforces a sanctions‑adjacent concept of “tainted” property that underpins U.S. Cuba policy. We explore this topic in further detail below.

Scope of “Property” and “Trafficking”

Most notably, the Court addressed whether “property which was confiscated” refers only to the claimant’s legal interest or also to the underlying physical asset. It held that the term encompasses both, confirming that liability is not confined to interference with the specific property right held by the claimant, but may arise from use of the asset itself in which that interest existed.

The Court further confirmed that “trafficking” includes use of confiscated property and engagement in commercial activity that benefits from that property, and does not require interference with any ongoing property interest, as liability can arise from use or commercial activity involving the property itself. The statutory focus is accordingly on whether a defendant has derived economic value from confiscated assets, rather than on formal legal relationships with those assets.

In reaching that conclusion, the Court rejected the Eleventh Circuit’s counterfactual approach, which asked whether the claimant’s rights would have survived absent expropriation and whether the defendant’s conduct would have interfered with those hypothetical rights. The Court instead interpreted Title III as operating against the backdrop of the confiscation itself, without reconstructing an alternative legal scenario.

Taken together, these findings substantially widen the scope of conduct that may fall within Title III. They shift the analysis away from traditional property law concepts and towards a broader inquiry focused on use, benefit, and the continuing “tainted” status of confiscated property, with significant implications for companies engaged in Cuba‑related commercial activity.

A “Tainted Property” Framework And Low Threshold For Liability

The decision is additionally notable for treating confiscated property as retaining a continuing legal character irrespective of subsequent changes in ownership or legal rights. Following the decision, once property falls within the category of “property which was confiscated,” subsequent use of that property may give rise to liability.

This aligns closely with the logic of current U.S. sanctions regimes, where the analysis turns on the status of the asset rather than current title. In practical terms, Cuban assets linked to historic expropriations may need to be assessed in a way that is analogous to restricted or blocked property, even in the absence of a formal designation.

The Court’s emphasis on “use” generally reinforces this point. The cruise lines’ embarkation and disembarkation of passengers at the docks constituted sufficient “use,” meaning that routine commercial activity can seemingly trigger liability without any transfer or acquisition of rights. This lowers the threshold for exposure and expands potential risk to a wide range of operational activities that derive value from Cuban infrastructure.

No Temporal Limitation And Implications For Historic Claims

A central issue in the case was whether liability could arise where the claimant’s rights would have expired before the relevant conduct. The Court rejected that limitation, holding that Title III does not require a counterfactual inquiry into whether the claimant’s property interest would still exist. Instead, the statute operates on the basis that expropriation extinguished the claimant’s rights, and then provides a remedy against those who subsequently traffic in the property itself. Exposure is therefore seemingly linked to historical confiscation, not the duration of the original rights.

From our perspective, this significantly expands the pool of potential claims, including those based on decades‑old expropriations that had previously been viewed as lower risk.

Intersection with Current Sanctions and Licensing Frameworks

The relevant conduct took place during a period when certain Cuba‑related activities were permitted under U.S. policy, including through OFAC authorizations and regulatory guidance. However, the Court did not address whether compliance with U.S. sanctions authorizations or licensing frameworks affects liability under Title III, leaving that issue for further proceedings. As a result, we note that companies should not assume that regulatory compliance alone will resolve potential litigation exposure.

We further note that this creates a divergence between sanctions compliance and civil liability exposure. Companies operating under valid licenses may still face litigation risk where their activities involve assets subject to certified expropriation claims. Accordingly, Cuba‑related activity requires a more integrated assessment across sanctions, export controls, and litigation risk.

Extraterritorial Reach

The judgment also reinforces the extraterritorial reach of the Helms‑Burton Act, which permits claims against entities engaged in commercial activity linked to confiscated property, including non‑U.S. companies. We emphasize that the scale of risk is significant. And the decision revives claims of approximately $440 million against the cruise operators, subject to further proceedings on remand. See US Supreme Court deals setback to cruise operators over Cuba confiscations - Reuters.

We also note that the reasoning is not generally limited to the cruise sector and has potential implications across industries that rely on Cuban infrastructure, including tourism, logistics, real estate, and energy.

Key Takeaways of Decision

The Court did not address a number of issues likely to be central to future litigation, including the scope of the “lawful travel” exception, the potential relevance of government licences or assurances, and possible limitations on damages. These issues will be taken up in subsequent proceedings and may shape the extent to which regulatory compliance mitigates liability.

In the meantime, companies should reassess Cuba‑related exposure with a focus on asset‑level risk. This includes identifying whether business activities involve assets linked to pre‑1960 expropriation claims and recognizing that liability may arise from use or economic benefit, rather than ownership or formal rights. More broadly, the decision reinforces that Cuba should be treated as a high‑risk jurisdiction, where U.S. policy objectives are implemented not only through sanctions and export control measures, but also through private litigation mechanisms. We further note that recent news reports indicate the situation surrounding US Cuba relations is rapidly developing. See U.S. and Cuban Military Officials Meet Outside of Guantánamo Base - The New York Times; see also Why is the US putting pressure on Cuba and what are Trump's aims? - BBC.

Ultimately, the Court’s approach reflects a broad, policy‑aligned interpretation of Title III that expands liability for trafficking in confiscated property. By focusing on use of assets and treating confiscated property as effectively “tainted,” it lowers the threshold for liability and widens the range of potentially affected activity. For businesses, we note that the key takeaway from our perspective is that Cuba‑related risk now sits at the intersection of sanctions compliance and civil litigation exposure, requiring a coordinated and forward‑looking risk management strategy. We would be happy to conduct further analysis on any specific Cuba‑related exposure or compliance questions arising from this decision.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.