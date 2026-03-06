Office Of Trade Sanctions Implementation Has "About Five Cases Close To Conclusion"

In oral evidence given yesterday to the UK Parliament's Business and Trade Subcommittee on Economic Security and Export Controls, the Minister for Trade stated (at around 16:18 in the video) in relation to the enforcement efforts at the Office of Trade Sanctions Implementation:

"We have got about five cases which are quite close to conclusion and could lead to substantial measures being taken. ... Significant numbers of cases have been either closed because there is nothing to pursue, or have been referred directly to HMRC or soe other government departments to be able to take further action. ... I think we have got pretty effective enforcement of our sanctions regime. I would argue that its more effective than any other country that I have yet seen. ...

We've had 185 potential breaches that were reported, 5 as I say are at a late stage, 117 closed, 57 reported to HMRC".

HMRC gave evidence that in 2025 it had had 42 referrals from OTSI, of which 19 are still under review, 8 concluded with no further action taken, 9 cases were linked to pre-existing HMRC investigations, 1 case was referred to the National Crime Agency, and 5 cases that were subject to a "de-confliction" process between OTSI and HMRC to work through enforcement responsibility.

HMRC also stated that it currently had 21 live criminal investigations for export control offences (note that as per an earlier previous post HMRC very recently stated it had 51 investigations in 2024/2025).

