Trade Alert President Trump Signed An Executive Order Implementing Portions Of The Kuala Lumpur Joint Arrangement

On November 4, President Trump signed an Executive Order implementing portions of the Kuala Lumpur Joint Arrangement—the trade and economic agreement reached last week with China. The order extends the existing suspension of heightened reciprocal tariffs on Chinese goods through November 10, 2026 in return for commitments from Beijing related to rare earths, semiconductors, and agriculture. The key terms of the deal are as follows:

U.S. Commitments

Tariffs

Continued suspension of heightened "reciprocal" tariffs on Chinese goods Until Nov. 10, 2026 (duties remain at 10% base)

Extension of Section 301 exclusions until Nov. 10, 2026

Reduced fentanyl tariffs from 20% to 10% , effective Nov. 10, 2025

, effective Nov. 10, 2025 50% Rule

Suspension until Nov. 10, 2026 of the affiliates interim final rule, which greatly expanded the scope of export restrictions on subsidiary entities

Shipping Fees

Suspension until Nov.10, 2026 of fees on Chinese-owned, -operated, or -built vessels.

Chinese Commitments

Tariffs

Suspension until Nov. 10, 2026 of all tariffs announced since Mar. 4, 2025

Suspension until Nov. 10, 2026 of inclusion of certain American entities on China's unreliable entity and end-user list

Extension of tariff exclusions for imports from the U.S. until Dec. 31, 2026

Rare Earths and Critical Minerals

Suspension until Nov. 10, 2026 of rare earth export controls announced on Oct. 9, 2025

Issuance of general export licenses for rare earths for U.S. end-users, reversing controls imposed in 2022, 2024, and 2025

Fentanyl and Chemical Controls

Cessation of shipments of certain fentanyl precursor chemicals to North America and tightening of export controls globally on related substances

Agriculture

Purchase of at least 12 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in late 2025 as well as 25 million annually for 2026 through 2028

Resumption of purchases of U.S. sorghum and hardwood logs

Semiconductors

Termination of AD/CVD investigations targeting U.S. semiconductors

