Trump Administration Publishes List Of Planned ITAR Changes

Highlights

Following one of the most significant years of rulemaking activity, the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) is planning another year of substantial International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) rulemaking over the next 12 months.

DDTC's rulemaking plans include considerable attention on the U.S. Munitions List (USML), as Congress now mandates the list is reviewed every three years.

There are 10 total rulemakings planned, including three that are specific to the USML and cover space-related items.

The U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) has unveiled its first regulatory agenda under President Donald Trump's second administration. This regulatory agenda includes 10 planned actions to revise the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and U.S. Munitions List (USML). This agenda follows a landmark year for regulatory developments that saw in 2024 the most substantial number of regulatory revisions and proposals in nearly a decade. Released as part of the semiannual Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, these planned rules chart DDTC's regulatory course for the next 12 months.

This Holland & Knight alert analyzes the key rulemaking developments ahead.

Planned Developments

DDTC's planned rulemaking list includes 10 intended actions.

USML Revisions

DDTC expects to issue three rulemakings seeking to revise the USML. A greater focus on the USML is expected, as the list has seen few changes since 2016 and Congress now requires DDTC to review the USML every three years. The three planned rulemaking include:

Final Rule Regarding Australia and United Kingdom Exemptions

DDTC expects to issue a final rule regarding the new licensing exemption in ITAR p 126.7 for Australia and the U.K. and the expedited review policy in ITAR p 126.15 for Australia, the U.K. and Canada. Though those regulatory changes are in furtherance of the trilateral security partnership between Australia, the U.K. and U.S. (AUKUS), the exemptions and expedited review policies are not limited to AUKUS-related activities. The interim final rule took effect on Sept. 1, 2024, and DDTC received at least 12 public comments. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since fall 2024.

Interim Final Rule Concerning Technical Data Releases to Foreign Persons

DDTC plans to issue an interim final rule to change how the ITAR handles "deemed exports" and "deemed reexports" of technical data to foreign persons so there is "a release only to any countries in which that foreign person currently holds citizenship or permanent residency." The ITAR currently controls such releases "to all countries in which the foreign person has held or holds citizenship or holds permanent residency." DDTC issued a proposed rule regarding this rulemaking in February 2022. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since fall 2022.

Proposed Rule Concerning Regular Employees

DDTC intends to issue another proposed rule to revise the meaning of a regular employee within ITAR p 120.64. Specifically, the proposed revisions would update the definition by allowing "subject persons to work remotely" and clarifying "the contractual relationships that meet the definition of regular employee." The first proposed rule, published in May 2021, received several public comments critical of the proposed approach to distinguish between contract employees based on the duration of employment. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since fall 2021.

Proposed Rule Revising Part 130 Requirements

DDTC will propose changes to the ITAR's Part 130 requirements by increasing "the threshold value for transactions requiring reporting of information and revise reporting requirements from transactional to annual." The Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG) reviewed the Part 130 requirements in November 2022 and made some recommendations. This is the first time this rulemaking action item is on DDTC's regulatory agenda.

Interim Final Rule Concerning the Personal Protective Equipment Exemption

DDTC is preparing an interim final rule "to expand the list of personal protective equipment covered by the exemption in ITAR p 123.17." DTAG reviewed this exemption in May 2021 and submitted proposed revisions based on its recommendations. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2021.

Final Rule Clarifying Certain Noncontrolled Events

DDTC plans to finalize the 2019 interim final rule for ITAR p 120.54, which includes the cloud computing rule. These changes are apparently unrelated to the recent revisions to this p that added two noncontrolled events and became effective in September 2024. This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2020.

Final Rule for Corrections and Clarifications

DDTC expects to issue a final rule that will make "better standardize language, form, style, and structure throughout the regulations, as well as to make certain clarifications and corrections." This rulemaking action item has been on DDTC's regulatory agenda since spring 2017.

Next Steps

Regulated parties affected by or interested in these rulemaking developments should monitor their progress and consider submitting public comments to help shape the rule when the applicable notice appears in the Federal Register. When the new regulatory revisions are published, regulated parties should also update their compliance programs accordingly.

