Congress Readies Sweeping Bipartisan Sanctions Bill Targeting Russia And Its Trading Partners

In response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have introduced legislation aimed at penalizing Russia through the imposition of sanctions and other economic measures.

In response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have introduced legislation aimed at penalizing Russia through the imposition of sanctions and other economic measures. The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 (S. 1241 / H.R.2548) has garnered strong bipartisan support, with over 80 cosponsors in the Senate and dozens of cosponsors in the House, demonstrating broad legislative consensus to address Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine and its failure to engage in substantive peace negotiations.

The proposed legislation outlines a broad array of potential sanctions, targeting various elements of the Russian economy and its government's capabilities. Key provisions include:

Expanded Sanctions on Russian Entities and Officials: The bill would impose blocking sanctions on senior Russian officials and other individuals affiliated with the Russian government, particularly those involved in undermining Ukraine's sovereignty or committing human rights abuses. The bill would also impose blocking sanctions on key Russian financial institutions, including the Central Bank of Russia.

Financial Restrictions: U.S. financial institutions would be prohibited from processing certain transfers of funds to or from Russia, listing Russian entities on U.S. exchanges, or investing in Russian state-affiliated companies.

Energy and Resource Controls: U.S. exports of energy and energy products to Russia would be prohibited, as well as imports of Russian-origin uranium. In addition, U.S. persons would be barred from investing in Russia's energy sector. These provisions are designed to curtail Russia's revenue streams from its vital energy and resource sectors.

Trade and Tariffs: The bill would impose a 500 percent ad valorem tariff on all Russian-origin goods and services, including energy products. Countries that continue to purchase Russian-origin oil, uranium, natural gas, petroleum products, or petrochemical products would face similar tariffs.

Existing Sanctions Enhancement: The bill also would require full enforcement of all applicable Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act ("CAATSA") sanctions, elimination discretion over their implementation. CAATSA's scope includes sanctions related to Russia's interference in U.S. elections, malicious cyber activities, aggression in Ukraine, and human rights abuses.

As of early June 2025, each chamber's version of the bill has been referred to committee for consideration. Given the breadth of bipartisan support for the bill, momentum continues to grow for its passage. However, GOP leaders have indicated that they are waiting for President Trump to announce his support for the bill before bringing it forward for a floor vote.

Companies with exposure to Russia, or with operations in jurisdictions that maintain trade ties with Russia, should closely monitor developments and assess potential risks under the proposed legislative framework.

Majority Leader John Thune said President Donald Trump's administration still hopes for an agreement to end the three-year-old conflict, but the Senate is prepared to help put pressure on Moscow.

