Sanctions 2025

Steptoe partner Alexandra Melia and associate Elliot Letts were editors of Lexology's 2025 Panoramic Sanctions Guide. They authored the introduction of the guide and the United Kingdom chapter. The guide provides side-by-side comparison of local insights into economic, financial and trade sanctions including national and international regimes; types of sanction imposed; targeted countries, entities and individuals; scope of application and competent authorities; business compliance and reporting requirements; asset freezes; exemptions; reporting of violations; investigations, penalties and recent enforcement actions; and other emerging trends.

Visit Lexology to read the Introduction and UK Chapter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.