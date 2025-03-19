Senate Confirms New Leader Of BIS

Jeffrey Kessler will lead the Bureau of Industry and Security at the Department of Commerce as Undersecretary for Industry and Security. The United States Senate confirmed the Trump nominee Thursday, March 13. He will spearhead export controls at Commerce at a time of uncertainty amongst the industry. There has yet to be any official guidance issued from the agency since the apparent pause in reviewing and adjudicating export license applications last month.

Kessler was confirmed with a 54-45 vote to serve as Undersecretary of Commerce for Industry and Security. Kessler comes from a background of trade enforcement and compliance, a former trade attorney and a member of the first Trump administration at the Department of Commerce.

During the confirmation hearing, Kessler remarked on the staffing level at BIS, noting that he aims to ensure there are sufficient people in the agency to proceed with enforcement of trade regulations around the world. "We need muscular enforcement of these rules to make them effective," said Kessler.

Buchanan continues to monitor the status of export license processing at BIS.

