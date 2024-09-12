ARTICLE
12 September 2024

The Month In International Trade – August 2024

This news bulletin is provided by the International Trade Group of Crowell & Moring.
Top Trade Developments

Crowell Speaks

Top Trade Developments

OFAC, State Department, and BIS Expand Russian/Belarusian Sanctions

On August 23rd, 2024, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the U.S. Department of State (State), and the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) acted against Russia's international supply chains.

OFAC and  State collectively sanctioned nearly 400 individuals and entities. Of note, this included a substantial focus on targeting non-Russian persons for supporting Russian evasion efforts, including in more than a dozen countries outside of Russia. The pie chart below shows the location of the new non-Russian SDN designees.

In parallel, BIS published two new rules. The first  expands Russian and Belarusian sanctions under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), while the second  adds 123 entities to the Entity List.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Dj Wolff, Jana del-Cerro, Edward Goetz

DDTC Publishes ITAR Amendment to Implement the AUKUS Exemption

On August 20, 2024, the Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) published an  interim final rule  to streamline defense trade between and among Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States in furtherance of the trilateral security partnership (the “AUKUS” partnership). The interim final rule implements the proposed rule DDTC published on May 1, 2024 with changes and is effective September 1, 2024, though DDTC is seeking comments on or before November 18, 2024.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this alert.

For more information, contact: Jana del-Cerro, Dilan Wickrema

DDTC Publishes Amendments to the ITAR Definition of Activities That Are Not Exports, Reexports, Retransfers, or Temporary Imports

On August 15, 2024, the DDTC published a  final rule to expand the ITAR's definition of “activities that are not exports, reexports, retransfers, or temporary imports.” The final rule implements the amendments the DDTC originally  proposed on December 16, 2022 with six changes. The rule is effective on September 16, 2024 and codifies longstanding DDTC policies and clarifies the jurisdiction of the ITAR.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this article.

For more information, contact: Jana del-Cerro, Jeremy Iloulian, Aryn Gruneisen

