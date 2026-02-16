- within Corporate/Commercial Law, International Law and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Technology and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
Skadden's Executive Compensation and Benefits Group is pleased to provide you with its 2026 Compensation Committee Handbook. This year's handbook reflects important updates, including:
- Changes in shareholder engagement and evolving proxy advisory firm methodologies.
- Upcoming expansion to the Section 162(m) compensation deduction limitation.
- Increased scrutiny of, and legislation regarding, noncompete provisions.
- Considerations for option grant timing and related disclosure requirements.
- Navigating a clawback under a Dodd-Frank clawback policy.
- Updated guidance for pay-versus-performance disclosure.
Like the previous editions, the handbook is intended to help compensation committee members understand and comply with the evolving duties imposed upon them and to serve as a resource for all those who advise public company compensation committees.
Read the 2026 Compensation Committee Handbook.
