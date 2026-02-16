Skadden's Executive Compensation and Benefits Group is pleased to provide you with its 2026 Compensation Committee Handbook. This year's handbook reflects important updates, including:

Changes in shareholder engagement and evolving proxy advisory firm methodologies.

Upcoming expansion to the Section 162(m) compensation deduction limitation.

Increased scrutiny of, and legislation regarding, noncompete provisions.

Considerations for option grant timing and related disclosure requirements.

Navigating a clawback under a Dodd-Frank clawback policy.

Updated guidance for pay-versus-performance disclosure.

Like the previous editions, the handbook is intended to help compensation committee members understand and comply with the evolving duties imposed upon them and to serve as a resource for all those who advise public company compensation committees.

Read the 2026 Compensation Committee Handbook.

