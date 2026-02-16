ARTICLE
16 February 2026

2026 Compensation Committee Handbook

SA
Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom

Contributor

Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom logo

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Erica Schohn,Page Griffin,Joseph Penko
+11 Authors
Skadden's Executive Compensation and Benefits Group is pleased to provide you with its 2026 Compensation Committee Handbook. This year's handbook reflects important updates, including:

  • Changes in shareholder engagement and evolving proxy advisory firm methodologies.
  • Upcoming expansion to the Section 162(m) compensation deduction limitation.
  • Increased scrutiny of, and legislation regarding, noncompete provisions.
  • Considerations for option grant timing and related disclosure requirements.
  • Navigating a clawback under a Dodd-Frank clawback policy.
  • Updated guidance for pay-versus-performance disclosure.

Like the previous editions, the handbook is intended to help compensation committee members understand and comply with the evolving duties imposed upon them and to serve as a resource for all those who advise public company compensation committees.

Read the 2026 Compensation Committee Handbook.

