Proposed Roadless Rule Rescission Could Expand Western Timber Access, But Not Overnight

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed rescinding the 2001 Roadless Rule. The proposal does not apply in Idaho or Colorado, which remain governed by separate roadless rules. Comments on the proposed rule, draft environmental impact statement, and cost-benefit analysis are due September 21, 2026.

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed rescinding the 2001 Roadless Rule. The proposal does not apply in Idaho or Colorado, which remain governed by separate roadless rules. Comments on the proposed rule, draft environmental impact statement, and cost-benefit analysis are due September 21, 2026.

For timber businesses in the affected states, the proposal is consequential, but less immediate than the headlines may suggest. It does not open a single acre to logging or authorize a single road. It could, however, remove a major barrier that has kept some federal timber and fuels projects from moving forward.

What the proposal changes

The proposed rule would remove 36 C.F.R. Part 294, Subpart B, which generally prohibits road construction, road reconstruction, and timber harvesting in inventoried roadless areas, subject to limited exceptions. The 2001 rule currently applies to more than 44 million acres of National Forest System land.

USDA states that the proposed rescission seeks to reduce regulatory burdens and return management decisions for inventoried roadless areas to the land management planning process at the individual national forest level. Most of the affected acreage lies in Alaska, Arizona, California, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

The Forest Service identifies approximately 4.8 million forested acres where current forest plans permit active management and physical conditions make timber operations feasible. The agency estimates that, if annual timber harvest occurred across all of those areas, an outcome it considers unlikely, the added volume could equal approximately 5% to 10% of the total annual National Forest System sawtimber harvest. That estimate describes an outer limit, not a forecast.

What the proposal could mean for project economics

Rescission will not produce an immediate flood of federal timber. Forest plans will continue to control where active management can occur. Each new timber sale, road, or fuels project will still require site-specific review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and compliance with the Endangered Species Act, the National Forest Management Act, and other applicable law.

Money and access will also remain limiting factors. The Forest Service points to road construction costs, agency budgets, operability, and an approximately $6.9 billion road and bridge maintenance backlog.

Still, access can decide whether a timber sale works. The agency identifies approximately 18.2 million acres where forest plans permit permanent roads but the Roadless Rule currently prevents their construction. Removing that restriction could permit shorter or more direct haul routes, improve access to stands that cannot now meet appraisal economics, and make some projects financially feasible. It could also expand opportunities for mechanical fuels treatment, including near the wildland urban interface.

Litigation may affect the timing

The 2001 Roadless Rule has a long litigation history. United States Department of Agriculture acknowledges that the rule has been enjoined and reinstated on multiple occasions. A final rescission may generate challenges under the Administrative Procedure Act and NEPA. Later timber sales and road authorizations will also remain subject to site-specific environmental review and may face separate project-level challenges.

Timber businesses therefore cannot treat rescission as an immediate source of new federal timber. Litigation, project review, road funding, operability, and existing forest-plan restrictions may all affect when particular projects move forward.

What timber businesses can do now

The most realistic commercial effect is a larger and more flexible project pipeline over time. Mills that depend on federal supply, timber purchasers, logging and road contractors, and biomass processors can begin identifying forests and project areas where road access has limited feasibility.

Before the September 21 deadline, interested businesses can provide public comments, including specific examples involving haul distance, road costs, stranded volume, fuels treatment, or biomass utilization. Those examples can give the Forest Service useful information about the proposal’s practical consequences.

The proposed rule is available at 91 Fed. Reg. 53,827 (Aug. 20, 2026).

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