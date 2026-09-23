EPA OIG’s Oversight Plan For FY 2027 Includes Evaluation Of TSCA Priority Testing List

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General has released its Oversight Plan for Fiscal Year 2027, outlining key review areas including EPA's mission effectiveness following organizational changes, the status of strategic research plans after staff relocations, and the agency's handling of backlogged chemical assessments under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act. Will these oversight efforts address critical gaps in EPA's regulatory authority and operational efficiency?

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On September 15, 2026, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) published its Oversight Plan for Fiscal Year 2027. According to OIG, its Office of Special Review and Evaluation (OSRE) reviews, evaluates, and inspects EPA and U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) programs and operations to determine how effectively they operate and whether they comply with legal, regulatory, and agency requirements. In fiscal year (FY) 2027, OSRE will focus on certain key themes and risk areas to support EPA’s mission to protect human health and the environment, including EPA’s mission effectiveness and service delivery following organizational or legislative changes. OIG states that OSRE may review the status of strategic research plans after most staff from EPA’s Office of Research and Development (ORD) moved to other program offices and the newly established Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions. OIG notes that “[s]ome staff moved to the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention to assist with backlogged chemical assessments stemming from legislative change.” Enacted in 2016, the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act amended the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and expanded EPA’s regulatory authority to include existing chemicals in addition to new chemicals. According to OIG, OSRE will complete work on the extent to which the TSCA Interagency Testing Committee (ITC) updates its Priority Testing List and addresses chemicals on the updated list. Additionally, OSRE will continue its focus on scientific integrity and may also review the efficiency and speed of EPA’s contracting process.

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