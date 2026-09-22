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22 September 2026

Treasury And IRS Issue Guidance On Emissions Rates For Clean Fuel Production Credit

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The US Department of the Treasury and IRS have released new guidance establishing emissions rate tables and feedstock practices for the Section 45Z clean fuel production credit. The Notice addresses emissions rates for animal manure-derived transportation fuels and outlines how regenerative agricultural practices factor into credit calculations. Concurrently, the Department of Energy updated the 45ZCF-GREET model to include additional renewable natural gas pathways.
United States Environment
Elizabeth L. McGinley,Peter W. Rogers, and Steve Campbell

The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service released Notice 2026-53 (Notice), providing certain guidance related to the Section 45Z clean fuel production credit. The Notice sets forth the emissions rate table for the 2026 calendar year, establishes emissions rates for transportation fuel derived from specific animal manure feedstocks (dairy manure and swine manure), and describes how certain regenerative agricultural feedstock practices may be taken into account for purposes of the credit.

Concurrently with the release of the Notice, the Department of Energy released an updated version of the 45ZCF-GREET model, adding pathways for renewable natural gas from food scraps, corn stover, grain stillage, mixed high-moisture organic wastes, dairy manure, and swine manure via anaerobic digestion and upgrading. The Notice states that Treasury and the IRS anticipate the 45ZCF-GREET model to be further updated in 2026 to include poultry manure and beef manure as primary feedstocks.

*Bracewell associate Gurtaj Boparai provided invaluable assistance with this client alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Elizabeth L. McGinley
Elizabeth L. McGinley
Photo of Peter W. Rogers
Peter W. Rogers
Photo of Steve Campbell
Steve Campbell
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