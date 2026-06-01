Deadline For Textile Producers To Join Landbell USA Is Fast Approaching

Textile producers have thirty days left before the July 1st deadline to join Landbell USA, the Producer Responsibility Organization (“PRO”) charged with implementing California’s Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024, also known as SB 707.

As noted in our previous article, California's Textile EPR Law Approaches Its First Compliance Deadline, all producers of covered products must join the PRO by July 1, 2026. Producers include manufacturers, brands, importers, distributors, retailers, and wholesalers who have $1,000,000 or more in annual aggregate global turnover per year and sell, offer for sale, or distribute covered products into California. Covered products are limited to apparel and textile articles, including clothing, curtains, and other fabric window coverings, bedding, towels, and linens.

Producers who wish to participate in CalRecycle’s rulemaking process for the SB 707 regulations should also be on the lookout for future workshops and public comment periods. CalRecycle’s next SB 707 workshop will be held on August 13, 2026.

We will continue monitoring for updates on SB 707 and other EPR laws.