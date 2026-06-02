TCEQ Seeks Stakeholder Input On Renewal Of The Stormwater Construction General Permit

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has announced a stakeholder meeting and is seeking comments on the upcoming renewal of the statewide Stormwater Construction General Permit (CGP), Permit No. TXR150000. This general permit authorizes the discharge of stormwater from construction activities. The five-year permit is set to expire on March 5, 2028. TCEQ is engaging stakeholders early in the preliminary drafting stage to gather input ahead of the 2028 renewal.

Stakeholder Meeting Details

TCEQ will hold the stakeholder meeting on June 9, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., both in person and online. The in-person meeting will take place at TCEQ Headquarters, Building F, Floor 2, Room 2210, 12100 Park 35 Circle, Austin, Texas 78753.

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be available online via Microsoft Teams. Virtual attendees are encouraged to email Outreach@tceq.texas.gov in advance, including their name and the organization they represent, so that online viewers may be acknowledged during opening introductions. Virtual attendees should join the meeting at least 15 minutes before the start time.

The meeting agenda and additional updates will be posted on the TCEQ Stormwater Stakeholders Group webpage. Questions about the meeting may be directed to SWGP@tceq.texas.gov.

How to Submit Comments

During this preliminary drafting stage, stakeholders may submit comments on the CGP by emailing SWGP@tceq.texas.gov with the subject line “2028 CGP Renewal.” TCEQ has indicated that it will review all comments received but will not issue formal responses at this stage. Comments should be submitted by June 23, 2026.

Impact on Design and Construction

The CGP is one of the most widely held general permits in Texas, covering virtually all construction projects that disturb one or more acres of land. Because stormwater permit requirements directly influence both the design and construction phases of a project, the terms of the renewed CGP could have significant operational and cost implications for permittees.

During the design phase, the CGP shapes site planning decisions, including grading plans, drainage configurations, the sizing and placement of sediment basins and other structural controls, as well as the preservation of vegetative buffers. Engineers and designers must account for permit-mandated stormwater pollution prevention plan (SW3P) elements when developing construction documents, and any changes to the CGP’s requirements may necessitate revisions to standard design templates and specifications.

During active construction, the CGP governs day-to-day compliance obligations such as the installation and maintenance of best management practices (BMPs), inspection and monitoring frequencies, corrective action timelines, recordkeeping requirements, and stabilization deadlines for disturbed areas. Changes to these operational requirements can affect project schedules, labor and materials budgets, and the allocation of responsibility among owners, general contractors, and subcontractors.

The renewal process may also affect notice of intent (NOI) filing procedures, permit coverage thresholds, termination criteria, and reporting obligations. Developers, general contractors, homebuilders, and other entities engaged in construction activities should closely monitor proposed changes to evaluate how they may alter existing workflows and compliance programs.

Stakeholders who wish to influence the terms of the renewed permit should consider attending the June 9 meeting and submitting written comments by the June 23 deadline. This is an early opportunity to raise concerns or propose modifications before TCEQ publishes a formal draft permit for public comment.