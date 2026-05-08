ARTICLE
8 May 2026

EPA Will Hold TSCA CBI Claim Expiration Webinar On May 6, 2026

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Bergeson & Campbell

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The EPA is hosting a webinar to guide companies through the complex process of managing Confidential Business Information claims under TSCA, including how to identify expiring claims and navigate the extension request system.
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a webinar on May 6, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) to provide information on Confidential Business Information (CBI) claims scheduled to expire under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). According to EPA, the webinar is intended to help companies, stakeholders, and the public better understand regulatory requirements surrounding the lifecycle of CBI claims, how to find out if a CBI claim is expiring, and how to request an extension of an expiring claim. Additionally, EPA will demonstrate the functionality of the Central Data Exchange (CDX) application that TSCA submitters can use to request extension of their expiring CBI claims, address frequently asked questions, and outline effective means to communicate with EPA regarding questions on the CBI claim expiration process. More information on expiring CBI claims is available in our April 27, 2026, memorandum and our April 9, 2026, webinar on “TSCA CBI Re-substantiation: When, Why, and How to Prepare” that is available to view on YouTube , Vimeo, and on Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.’s website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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