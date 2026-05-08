EPA Will Hold TSCA CBI Claim Expiration Webinar On May 6, 2026

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a webinar on May 6, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (EDT) to provide information on Confidential Business Information (CBI) claims scheduled to expire under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). According to EPA, the webinar is intended to help companies, stakeholders, and the public better understand regulatory requirements surrounding the lifecycle of CBI claims, how to find out if a CBI claim is expiring, and how to request an extension of an expiring claim. Additionally, EPA will demonstrate the functionality of the Central Data Exchange (CDX) application that TSCA submitters can use to request extension of their expiring CBI claims, address frequently asked questions, and outline effective means to communicate with EPA regarding questions on the CBI claim expiration process. More information on expiring CBI claims is available in our April 27, 2026, memorandum and our April 9, 2026, webinar on “TSCA CBI Re-substantiation: When, Why, and How to Prepare” that is available to view on YouTube , Vimeo, and on Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.’s website.

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