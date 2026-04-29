Proceed With Caution: Developing Near Wetlands In The Wake Of ‘Chautauqua Lake Property Owners Association Et Al. v. New York State’

In 2022, New York expanded its wetlands law, but recent court rulings have annulled DEC’s regulations, leaving landowners without guidance and shifting the burden to prove wetlands are regulated

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In 2022, New York expanded its wetlands law, but recent court rulings have annulled DEC’s regulations, leaving landowners without guidance and shifting the burden to prove wetlands are regulated. The law broadens jurisdiction, eliminates mapping requirements, and increases enforcement, so landowners should assume permits are now needed for wetlands meeting the new criteria. Read the full article written by Karen Meara and Chris Rizzo for the New York Law Journal.

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