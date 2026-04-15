Minnesota Extends PFAS Reporting Deadline To September 15, 2026, Provides Resources And Support For Using Reporting System

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended the deadline for manufacturers to report intentionally added PFAS in products sold in Minnesota, moving the date from July 1, 2026, to September 15, 2026.

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The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) announced on April 15, 2026, that it has extended the deadline to report intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in products sold in Minnesota from July 1, 2026, to September 15, 2026. MPCA states that it extended the deadline to allow manufacturers additional time to use the upgraded reporting guide (which explains basic function of the PFAS Reporting and Information System for Manufacturers (PRISM)), supplemental guide (which explains certain reporting scenarios), forthcoming how-to videos, and technical assistance by e-mail and office hours. MPCA notes that manufacturers unable to meet the September 15, 2026, due date may apply for a single 90-day extension. Reports from manufacturers receiving extensions will be due by December 14, 2026, “giving manufacturers over three and a half years to prepare and submit reports since reporting requirements were passed.”

MPCA states that it “has heard from some manufacturers about their difficulties using PRISM and collecting PFAS data on their products.” In response, MPCA is providing the following additional educational tools and technical assistance:

How-to videos: Short instructional videos for common reporting processes will be available in spring 2026. The videos will be excerpts building on existing PRISM resources and frequently asked questions (FAQ) that MPCA has received. MPCA states that it may add more reporting scenarios to the supplemental guide and FAQ responses, as needed. MPCA notes that the current version of the supplemental guide to PRISM is dated March 2026 in the footer. Users seeing an earlier version should refresh the browser.

Added individual technical support: According to MPCA, it has resolved nearly all technical support requests to date using e-mail. When MPCA determines a technical support request received by e-mail would be more easily addressed over live video with screen sharing, it will invite the individual requesting support to virtual “office hours” with MPCA staff. To make the most of this support opportunity, MPCA encourages manufacturers and their representatives to begin the data entry process and request technical support “soon.” Support requests and office hour conversations will also inform the development of additional PRISM support resources from MPCA. Users experiencing technical issues within the PRISM system should e-mail prism@theIC2.org for assistance. For questions on how to report or reporting requirements, e-mail pfasreporting.mpca@state.mn.us.

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