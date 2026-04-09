Prop 65 Roundup - April 2026

A final report released March 5 by California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) finds that recycled tires used as crumb rubber in synthetic turf are not likely to harm users...

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Final OEHHA Report Finds Synthetic Turf Poses 'Insignificant' Health Risks

A final report released March 5 by California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) finds that recycled tires used as crumb rubber in synthetic turf are not likely to harm users or spectators, and there is no evidence of significant risk for cancer or other health problems from the material due to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other chemicals.



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Warning Obligations Take Effect for Vinyl Acetate

OEHHA has confirmed that Proposition 65 warning requirements are now in effect for vinyl acetate, following its addition to the Proposition 65 list as a chemical known to cause cancer.



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Enforcement Action Raises Warning Considerations for Agar‑Agar Products

A private enforcer has filed a 60‑day notice alleging that green agar‑agar powder exposes consumers to lead without a required warning. The notice relies on OEHHA's listing of lead under Proposition 65, although OEHHA does not enforce the statute.



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OEHHA Issues Updated Fish Consumption Advisory for Los Vaqueros Reservoir

OEHHA has issued a new fish consumption advisory for Los Vaqueros Reservoir in Contra Costa County, providing safe‑eating guidance for six fish species commonly caught in the reservoir. The advisory is based on measured mercury levels in fish tissue and is intended to help consumers limit exposure to mercury while continuing to receive the nutritional benefits of eating fish.



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OEHHA Finalizes Health Protective Concentration for Hexavalent Chromium in Drinking Water

OEHHA finalized a health‑protective concentration for noncancer effects of hexavalent chromium (Cr(VI)) as part of its ongoing process to update California's drinking water Public Health Goal. The finalized concentration reflects OEHHA's evaluation of the latest toxicological and exposure data and is intended to protect against adverse health effects associated with long‑term ingestion of Cr(VI) in drinking water.



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