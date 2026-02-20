EPA Announces PFAS Coordinating Group

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on February 6, 2026, a list of significant actions that the Agency has taken in the first year of the Trump Administration to combat risks from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination and Make America Healthy Again. EPA notes that it plays a key role in responding to PFAS contamination using its scientific expertise and existing environmental authorities. EPA states that working under several federal laws, it "applies a science-based approach to help protect communities and the environment while supporting economic growth and innovation." To support these efforts, EPA is establishing a coordinating group "to ensure the continued sharing of research, innovation, and actions to accelerate the cleanup of PFAS contamination and protect human health and the environment." Leadership from the Office of the Administrator and the Office of Water will support the coordination and senior technical and policy leaders from across EPA program offices and Regions will be represented.

EPA states that through this coordination and application of gold standard science, it will further actions to:

Regulate new and existing chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), requiring companies to provide safety data and limiting harmful uses;

Set protective drinking water standards under the Safe Drinking Water Act and monitor water supplies nationwide;

Clean up contaminated sites under Superfund and other environmental laws when contamination exceeds safe levels;

Control air and water pollution from industrial sources under the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act; and

Advance cutting-edge research to understand the thousands of PFAS compounds and develop new treatment technologies.

