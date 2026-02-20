ARTICLE
20 February 2026

EPA Announces PFAS Coordinating Group

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on February 6, 2026, a list of significant actions that the Agency has taken in the first year of the Trump Administration to combat risks...
United States Environment
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law, Technology and Finance and Banking topic(s)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on February 6, 2026, a list of significant actions that the Agency has taken in the first year of the Trump Administration to combat risks from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination and Make America Healthy Again. EPA notes that it plays a key role in responding to PFAS contamination using its scientific expertise and existing environmental authorities. EPA states that working under several federal laws, it "applies a science-based approach to help protect communities and the environment while supporting economic growth and innovation." To support these efforts, EPA is establishing a coordinating group "to ensure the continued sharing of research, innovation, and actions to accelerate the cleanup of PFAS contamination and protect human health and the environment." Leadership from the Office of the Administrator and the Office of Water will support the coordination and senior technical and policy leaders from across EPA program offices and Regions will be represented.

EPA states that through this coordination and application of gold standard science, it will further actions to:

  • Regulate new and existing chemicals under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), requiring companies to provide safety data and limiting harmful uses;
  • Set protective drinking water standards under the Safe Drinking Water Act and monitor water supplies nationwide;
  • Clean up contaminated sites under Superfund and other environmental laws when contamination exceeds safe levels;
  • Control air and water pollution from industrial sources under the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act; and
  • Advance cutting-edge research to understand the thousands of PFAS compounds and develop new treatment technologies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More